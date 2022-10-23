Ozan Tufan sends message to Hull City supporters following win v Rotherham United

Hull City had a poor start to the new Championship campaign and as a result, manager Shota Arveladze was dismissed from his duties at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are still looking for a new permanent manager to take them forward but they are a team on the up under interim manager Andy Dawson.

Since Arveladze left the club, Hull have climbed up to 16th in the league having won three of their six games under Dawson including both of their last two.

At the weekend, they travelled to local rivals Rotherham United and came away with a great victory having won the game 4-2.

What’s more, goals from four different players will serve as encouragement that they are a side with plenty of talent throughout their ranks.

It was summer signing Ozan Tufan who scored the fourth goal of the afternoon which was his third of the season so far.

Following the game, the midfielder took to Twitter to send a message to the supporters as he posted a picture accompanied by the caption: “Dear Hull, this is for you! You gave us the energy and we’ve got the result!”

Dear Hull, this is for you! You gave us the energy and we’ve got the result! 🐯🧡 pic.twitter.com/jqmu533XvW — Ozan Tufan (@Ozan) October 22, 2022

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Hull City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 WHO WAS HULL MANAGER AT THE START OF THE 2000'S? MARK HATELEY WARREN JOYCE

The Verdict:

This was another very welcome three points for Hull City and aids them further in their mission to climb up the table this season.

Whilst the club are yet to find a new permanent manager, it seems as though the team are working well under Dawson’s direction as well as connecting with the fans as they start to pick up results.

There were high hopes for Tufan as he signed this summer and it’s taken him a while to settle in but it seems as though he is starting to step up now.

The player clearly has a desire to do well and is keen to repay the fans as they all look forward in the hope of progression.