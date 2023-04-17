Ozan Tufan has opened up on his future with Hull City amid speculation surrounding a potential departure.

Reports from both Turkey and Italy have surfaced in recent months linking the midfielder with a potential exit from the MKM Stadium.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Turkish international has revealed that he would prefer to remain with the Tigers.

Ozan Tufan to depart Hull?

The 28-year-old has made 38 league appearances in the league this season, contributing seven goals to the 15th place side.

Despite dips in form here and there, Tufan has remained a regular presence in the team under both Shota Arveladze and Liam Rosenior this campaign.

The midfielder signed for the club last summer from Fenerbahce having spent the previous season on loan with Watford in the Premier League.

He arrived at Hull as part of a three-year deal that isn’t set to expire until 2025.

"I enjoy being a Hull City player and I enjoy being a part of this wonderful club," said Tufan, via Hull Live.

"I am enjoying living here and playing in England, it's something that I enjoy, I'm really happy here and I want to stay happy here.

"I enjoy our tactical way of playing; we're not playing a boring, long-ball style of football as you would say.

“We're playing a more possession-based, fluid tactics which I enjoy, and I really want to remain a part of this, be successful here and end up in the Premier League with this group of players.

"As I've said before and I think this applies to all of the players, nobody knows what is the plan for the next season which is why I cannot say anything for certain about that.

"I have two years left on my contract and I want to remain part of this group, with this way of playing on our way to the Premier League."

A busy summer is expected at Hull as Rosenior looks to put his stamp on the squad.

The Tigers have Premier League ambitions so we could see plenty of player turnover in the transfer window in order to aid that objective.

How important is Ozan Tufan to Hull?

Tufan is the third-highest appearance maker in the Championship for Hull this season, even if it has only involved 24 starts.

The Turkey international is also one of the team’s top scorers, only behind Oscar Estupinan.

This highlights that he has been an important part of the side since signing last summer.

Losing him would be a blow, so these comments will be a welcome sight for Rosenior ahead of what could be a hectic summer at the MKM Stadium.