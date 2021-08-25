Oxford’s Karl Robinson drops hint about QPR’s valuation of Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves target

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has hinted that QPR “have a very high price-tag” for in-demand defender Rob Dickie and suggested he could be the best player in the Championship.

The R’s bought Dickie from Oxford last summer in a deal thought to be worth around £2 million and which included a sell-on clause.

The centre-back has since established himself as one of the finest at his position in the division and caught the eye of a number of top-flight clubs, with Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Wolves all linked.

Dickie showed his Premier League credentials again last night as he captained the R’s to a 2-0 EFL Cup win against former club Oxford, marshaling the backline brilliantly and opening the scoring with a thunderous long-range strike.

Robinson knows the 25-year-old very well from their time together at the Kassam Stadium and was asked about him after yesterday’s game.

“He’s a tremendous young man,” said the U’s boss. “I know you only know him as Rob Dickie the player but Rob Dickie the person is parallel with him.”

Quizzed on how far he felt Dickie could go amid Premier League interest, Robinson added: “I don’t want to do be disrespectful to QPR.

“They know how good he is. I know they have a very high price tag, which works for everybody. It works for us as well.”

Jokingly, he added: “If they want to go and spend £30 million on him then that works for us.”

It was clear from the passionate manner in which he spoke about Dickie that Robinson has a huge amount of belief in the 25-year-old and he questioned whether he was the finest defender in the second tier.

He said: “Is there anyone better than him in the Championship?”

The Verdict

Having coached him for nearly two years, Robinson is clearly someone that knows Dickie very well and so it’s interesting to get his insight into the defender and his current situation.

It’s looking likely that the 2021/22 season will be the defender’s last at Championship level while it would not be a huge surprise to see a Premier League club swoop for him before the end of the window, with Leeds, Newcastle, and Wolves looking the most likely.

Robinson seems to be suggesting that the R’s have put a big price tag on Dickie’s head and that’s no surprise given his performances over the past 12 months.

That should please supporters of the west London club while Oxford fans should be happy as well given the sell-on clause included in the deal that saw him arrive at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Dickie could make a fair bit of money for both clubs.