Oxford United had a poor season last year as the club was threatened throughout with relegation. The club only ensured their League One safety in the penultimate game of the season. Liam Manning was appointed in March 2023 and achieved the club’s altered season aims of saving the club from dropping into League Two.

Oxford will be hopeful that Manning can lead the club to a much better performance in the 2023/24 season, a campaign that will not involve a relegation battle in his first full season as manager. This fresh start at the club got us thinking here at Football League World about who Oxford’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Denis Smith – 38.6%

Coming in as Oxford’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage is Denis Smith.

Denis Smith had two spells as manager of Oxford, being appointed in September 1993 for his first spell.

Smith would initially have a poor start to his managerial career at the club as he led them to relegation from the old First Division, but there were positive signs in this season as he managed the unexpected by cultivating a chance of survival on the final day, yet he would not be able to stave off relegation.

Smith would lead the club back to the old First Division following a second-place finish in the old Second Division in 1996. Upon their return to the division, he would ensure that the club kept its status in the old First Division.

Smith would leave mid-way through the next season as the club’s financial situation continued to deteriorate. However, he would return to the club in February 2000, given the task of keeping the club in the old Second Division, a challenge he succeeded in. Yet, following a horrible start to the next season, Smith would resign from the club.

Smith would manage a total of 277 matches, winning 107, giving him a win percentage of 38.6%.

9 Darren Patterson – 40%

Darren Patterson would have three spells in charge of the U’s, with one as caretaker manager and two as permanent manager.

The Northern Irishman would manage a total of 65 matches, winning 26 of them, giving him a win percentage of 40%.

The first permanent spell as manager lasted eight days before he was replaced following the sale of the club, arguably the shortest managerial spell in the history of the Football League.

The second spell would be more considerable and successful, as he led Oxford to a second-place finish in the National League but was unable to achieve promotion. He would then be sacked early the following season after a poor start to the campaign.

8 Ramon Diaz – 40%

Ramon Diaz would take over as manager following Patterson’s caretaker manager role in December 2004.

The Argentine would not be in charge for long, as he left the club after six months. Diaz would keep the club in League Two, but having had a successful career to this point as manager of River Plate, much more was expected of him.

Diaz fulfilled a dream of his to manage in England, managing a total of 25 fixtures in charge of Oxford, winning 10, giving him a win percentage of 40%.

7 Karl Robinson – 41%

Karl Robinson had a good tenure as Oxford manager, as he came close to achieving promotion to the Championship as the club lost the League One play-off semi-final in 2020 to Blackpool.

Robinson would lose his job in February 2023 after five years in charge of the club, with the club struggling in League One and having suffered an agonising run of eight games without a win.

Robinson would manage a total of 195 matches, winning 80, giving him a win percentage of 41%.

6 Arthur Turner – 43.3%

Arthur Turner has been credited with being the turning point in the club’s history. Turner was appointed manager of Southern League side Headington United on New Year's Day 1959.

At the time of Turner’s appointment, there was no automatic promotion, and clubs were elected to the Football League, so in order to broaden the club’s appeal, Turner convinced the board to change the name of the club. Turner would also make shrewd signings during his time in charge. This would bring him consecutive Southern League titles in 1961 and 1962, with Oxford being promoted in 1962 following the bankruptcy of Accrington Stanley.

Turner would lead Oxford to promotion in 1965 from the old Fourth Division and then to further success as he won the old Third Division in 1968. Turner would resign from the managerial role in 1969 after keeping the club in the old Second Division to become general manager of the club.

Turner would take charge of 504 matches, winning 218 of them, giving him a win percentage of 43.3%.

5 Chris Wilder – 45%

Chris Wilder was appointed in December 2008 and tasked with returning the club to the Football League.

Wilder would achieve this as he gained promotion to League Two with the club through the National League play-offs. Wilder would spend four full seasons in charge of the club in League Two, guiding them to respectable mid-table finishes before leaving halfway through his fifth League Two season to take the helm of rival Northampton Town.

Before his departure in January 2014, Wilder managed a total of 269 matches, winning 121, giving him a win percentage of 45%.

4 Michael Appleton – 45.1%

Michael Appleton was appointed in July 2014 and would win 78 of the 173 games he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 45.1%.

Appleton would guide the club to a second-place finish in his second season in charge, allowing the club to be promoted to League One. In the same season, he would narrowly miss out on silverware as the club lost the EFL Trophy final to Coventry City.

Appleton would manage the club to an eight-place finish and another EFL Trophy final defeat in his last season in charge before joining Leicester City as manager.

3 Harry Thompson – 45.1%

Harry Thompson was appointed the first professional manager of the club and would manage it for nine years.

During his tenure at the club, he would win the Southern League once in 1953 and the Southern League Cup twice in 1953 and 1954.

Thompson would be in charge of 210 victories during his 466-match spell, giving him a win percentage of 45.1%.

2 Ian Greeves – 46%

Ian Greeves was appointed manager of the club in December 1960 and would be in charge until January 1962.

His tenure would be uneventful as he maintained the club’s status as an old Second Division side.

Greeves would manage a total of 50 games, winning 23 of them, giving him a win percentage of 46%.

1 Jim Smith – 49.4%

The club’s current best manager when it comes to win percentage is Jim Smith.

Smith would be manager of the club on three separate occasions, with his first tenure beginning in March 1982. During this first spell, Smith would achieve the unlikely feat of consecutive promotions. Smith would win the old Third Division title in 1984 and follow this up with the old Second Division title in 1985.

Smith would resign the season after he won the old Second Division title to take over at Queens Park Rangers.

Smith would return in March 2006, but his appointment was unable to have the required spark to stave off relegation to the National League, and he was unable to return the club immediately to the Football League. Smith resigned after this disappointment.

Smith would return one more time to act as caretaker manager before the appointment of Wilder.

Smith would take charge of 253 games, winning 125, giving him a win percentage of 49.4%.