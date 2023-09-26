Oxford United have given their supporters a real cause for optimism at the start of the 2023/24 League One campaign.

Liam Manning remains a relative newcomer to the Kassam Stadium job, having joined in March at a time of real crisis for the U's, but was able to maintain their third tier status last term. Since the beginning of the new campaign, the former MK Dons boss looks set to replicate another potential promotion push, similar to what he could muster in Buckinghamshire two seasons ago.

The 38-year-old was named as League One Manager of the Month for August after Oxford won four wins from their first five outings, and at present, they have kept their early-season momentum rolling, sitting on 18 points in second place, just one point behind Portsmouth who are ironically managed by former club stalwart John Mousinho.

Expectations are rising among the Oxford faithful, so let's take a look at some famous faces, who would be equally delighted with their impressive start.

Richard Branson

The owner and founder of the Virgin group, which nowadays controls more than 400 businesses across an array of specialist fields is one of the most famous people to be associated with the U's fanbase.

Forbes estimate that Branson has a current net worth of $2.9b, and in the 1990s was even approached to consider Oxford United as one of his business plans, but he ultimately rejected the opportunity.

"There have been approaches, yes, but there is no point in my becoming involved unless I could play a part in it.

"Commercially, I can see why people do it, but it is unlikely that I would become involved with a team away from where we live. Up until now, my kids have tended to spend the weekend at home in Kidlington and we go to the occasional match at the Manor." He told the Oxford Mail.

The entrepreneur also became the third-oldest person to enter space at 70 years old, when he travelled on 'Virgin Galactic Unity 22'.

Jim Rosenthal

The well-known presenter, known for hosting sports coverage for ITV since the 1980s, including Football, Rugby and Boxing.

Rosenthal was born in Oxford in 1947, and has since continued his loyalty towards his hometown side, which have had mixed fortunes across the years.

Famously the presenter wore an Oxford United hat whilst presenting coverage of the U's 3-0 victory against QPR in the League Cup Final of 1986, and has also held a place on the club's Board of Directors.

Woody Harrelson

At an age where Hollywood actors have begun to have affiliation with lower-league clubs, Woody Harrelson is one of those having been spotted at the Kassam Stadium back in 2017.

The three-time Academy Award winner and Hunger Games actor was spotted taking in the U's 2-0 success against Bristol Rovers seven years ago.

Having already shown his interest in Football through partaking in Soccer Aid 2010, this was still a very unusual sighting of the Texas-born 62-year-old but it seems he may be a fan of the club.

Tim Henman

The 49-year-old is well known for his career in Tennis, having won 15 ATP titles across his career between 1993 and 2007, in which he became the first Brit since Roger Taylor to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-final.

Born in Oxford, and he also hasn't shied away from his love of the yellows, particularly when put on the spot by The Guardian in 2009.

When quizzed on potentially being a Newcastle United fan after a joke referencing the Magpies' relegation under legend Alan Shearer 14 years ago, Henman simply replied "I'm Oxford United."