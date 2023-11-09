Highlights Liam Manning, the new manager of Bristol City, has a growing reputation in the game and will be hoping to play attractive football while achieving positive results.

Cameron Brannagan, a midfielder for Oxford United, could potentially join Bristol City as his former manager, Manning, has moved to the club.

Brannagan has been a crucial player for Oxford, scoring goals and providing assists, and his playing style and familiarity with Manning make him a suitable option for Bristol City.

Bristol City have officially announced their new manager after the dismissal of Nigel Pearson.

There were several managers linked with the role, but Bristol City decided to appoint Oxford United manager Liam Manning as their new boss.

Manning has a growing reputation in the game, after impressing in his first season at MK Dons and taking Oxford to the top of League One in just eight months.

This is the 38-year-old’s first time managing in the Championship and while there will be uncertainty about what he can achieve at the club, he will be hoping he can play the attractive football that he has shown at MK Dons and Oxford while achieving positive results.

The Robins have failed to really establish themselves as a promotion side in recent seasons, so the club’s hierarchy have looked to Manning as the man to take the next step.

He takes over a side that has obviously not been made by his vision, so when January arrives, it is likely the club will be busy with incomings and outgoings.

One player that the club could revive their interest in is a player known to Manning, and that is Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.

Who is Cameron Brannagan?

Brannagan has been on the books of Oxford United since the 2017/18 season.

The midfielder started his football career in the academy of Premier League side Liverpool and even graduated to the first team, where he played nine times in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

However, in January 2018, Oxford agreed to sign Brannagan from Liverpool, and ever since, the midfielder has been playing for the Us.

He has been part of every squad that has played in League One in recent years and has been pivotal in the two seasons they have reached the play-offs.

The 27-year-old has made 253 appearances for the club, during which he has scored 45 goals and recorded 24 assists.

Brannagan has been linked with a move to several Championship sides in the past, with Bristol City being one of them in recent times, and now that his former manager has moved to that club, a potential move could be soon in the offering.

Cameron Brannagan's stats per club (As it stands November 8th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Oxford United 253 45 24 Liverpool U21 71 13 8 Fleetwood Town 14 0 1 Liverpool 9 0 0

Could Liam Manning take Cameron Brannagan to Bristol City?

After Bristol City sold Alex Scott to AFC Bournemouth in the summer, it was reported by journalist Darren Witcoop that the Robins could look to Brannagan as a possible replacement.

Manning at the time dismissed the speculation, and in the end, a deal never materialised, but with the former Oxford United boss in the dugout at Bristol City, that interest could be revived come January.

Brannagan has once again been crucial for Oxford in the opening weeks of the campaign, netting four goals and collecting four assists in 13 league games.

He has been an excellent signing for the club over the years and a player that no doubt Manning will have enjoyed working with.

So far this season, Brannagan has averaged 55.5 passes per game, with an 86.6% pass-competition rate. He has also averaged 2.2 shots per game, as the midfielder isn’t afraid of trying his luck from anywhere, and he has collected two key passes per game, as per WhoScored.com.

Brannagan is also fully aware of his defensive duties, as he’s picked up 1.6 tackles per game and has 1.5 clearances to his name.

This seems like the perfect time for Brannagan to finally play in the Championship, as he would work under a manager who knows him and has got the best out of him. Plus, he knows what is expected of him, and he suits the playing style that Manning likes.

While Bristol City do have options in midfield, they have struggled for goals and chances, and that will be something that Manning wants to address in January, and who better than Brannagan, who fits both criteria’s.