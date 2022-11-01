Oxford United’s Karl Robinson offers Scott Brown verdict ahead of Fleetwood Town clash

Oxford United host Fleetwood Town at the Kassam Stadium in League One on Tuesday night.

The U’s go into the game in 18th place in the table, three places and two points below their opponents. Ahead of the game, manager Karl Robinson praised Fleetwood boss Scott Brown on the job he is doing in Lancashire so far.

Brown arrived at Highbury Stadium in May, replacing Stephen Crainey, in what was his first managerial job after a hugely successful career, most notably as Celtic captain, where he made 407 appearances over 14 years, and won 22 titles in that time.

He finished his playing career at Aberdeen while also taking on some coaching responsibilities at Pittodrie, before making his move into the top job south of the border.

It has been an excellent start to life at Fleetwood for the 37-year-old, his side have the joint best defensive record in the third tier, conceding only 14 goals so far. They have also only lost four of their 16 games this season, proving a tough side to beat. This is particularly impressive when you consider Brown inherited a club who had only stayed up on the final day on goal difference last season, winning just one of their final 21 games of the season.

Brown’s work with the Cod Army has not gone unnoticed, with Robinson paying tribute to his opposite number ahead of their midweek meeting.

“His leadership qualities are certainly going to fall over into management,” Robinson told Oxford Mail.

“His desire to be successful as a manager is second to none.

“He’ll obviously have the same type of resolute strength in his personality, to cope with the demands of management.”

Robinson was also under no illusion of the difficult of the task his side will face on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been very impressed by how well they are coached and sometimes as a manager, you see that a little bit more,” Robinson continued.

“You see consistencies through three or four games, you see consistencies with repeated rotations, and repeated ways of defending in certain aspects of the football pitch, and a collective organisation from top to bottom, and you see that in all areas of their game.

“This is going to be a very difficult challenge, it’s a manager in his first year, whose team seem to be playing with enthusiasm, grit and determination – we know how hard it’s going to be.

“You sometimes see when ex-players come into management, there’s certainly parallels behind their personal strengths.

“His team is so honest with so much integrity in how they play.”

The verdict

It is clear to see the admiration that Robinson has for Brown and the job he is doing so far at Fleetwood.

There was a lot of uncertainty in how Brown would do in his first managerial job as he became the latest big name former player to move into management, but he has applied himself superbly so far.

Robinson is evidently impressed by the organisation of his team and the way he feels they are reflective of Brown’s leadership and battling qualities as a player, perhaps showing us why Fleetwood have been so hard to score against and beat so far this season.

The respect Robinson has for Brown means that he will not underestimate the challenge his side face on Tuesday night and it makes for an intriguing tactical battle between the managers.