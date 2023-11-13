It has now been almost a week since Oxford United saw their head coach Liam Manning depart for Bristol City, but interim boss Craig Short proved that the squad were not missing the 38-year-old that much.

Whilst Manning was starting off life at his new club with a goalless draw away at Queens Park Rangers, the U's were in action on the other side of London as they took on Leyton Orient.

And a 3-2 win over Richie Wellens' side saw Oxford stay in second position in the League One table, with Ruben Rodrigues' brace helping them to yet another three points.

At some point though, a new manager or head coach will need to be appointed at the Kassam Stadium, and it looks more likely to be an outside hire than Short being promoted from his role as first-team coach.

So far, not many names have actually been speculated or linked properly as candidates, but there is likely to be significant interest in an exciting vacancy for a club that are pushing for promotion to the Championship.

And one name that has been touted as an apparent leading candidate, perhaps surprisingly, is Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard's managerial record

Lampard of course has managed in the top tier of English football for the last few years, moving to Chelsea from Derby County in 2019 after winning multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues in his playing days.

He landed the Everton job a year after being sacked at Stamford Bridge, and after his time on Merseyside only lasted a year, Lampard ended up returning to Chelsea briefly as interim boss at the end of last season.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since his short-term deal at the West London club ended, but it would be a complete surprise if he were to drop down to League One - even if it were to a club like Oxford who are not far from his London base and who are clearly promotion contenders.

Frank Lampard's Managerial Statistics Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Derby County 57 24 17 16 42.1% Chelsea 84 44 17 23 52.4% Everton 44 12 8 24 27.3% Chelsea 11 1 2 8 9.1%

However, clarity has been issued on reported interest in Lampard for the United vacancy - and it turns out he's not a leading candidate at all.

Is Frank Lampard in the running for the Oxford United vacancy?

The Oxford Mail claim that Lampard isn't being considered as a front-runner to replace Manning, although the reasons for this are not given.

It is likely though that even if Lampard was wanted, he would prove to be out of the club's price bracket considering his most recent jobs - even if he hasn't pulled up many trees in the last few years.

There is another club that Lampard has been linked with recently though that could tempt him back into management, and that is Norwich City.

Current Canaries head coach David Wagner is under pressure at Carrow Road, even with a 3-2 win over Cardiff on Saturday, and new sporting director Ben Knapper could be looking to put his own stamp on things in Norfolk.

TEAMtalk claimed last week that Lampard was a serious contender to be appointed at Norwich, but for now, Wagner remains in his post, with Saturday's success in South Wales perhaps giving the German a stay of execution.