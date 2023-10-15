Highlights Oxford United's current squad is performing well this season and are batting for promotion.

The club has a rich history, with several notable players who have left a lasting impact, including John Aldridge and Joey Beauchamp.

Ron Atkinson holds several records at Oxford United, including all-time appearance maker and went on to have a successful managerial career after retiring as a player.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Oxford United in League One.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two last season, the U's have improved significantly this campaign, and they are among the early promotion frontrunners.

As the current squad of players look to write their names into the club's history, we looked back and ranked Oxford's seven biggest club legends.

7 John Aldridge

Striker Aldridge is best known for his time at Liverpool, but he enjoyed a prolific spell with Oxford prior to his move to Anfield.

Aldridge joined the U's from Newport County in 1984, and he went on to score 90 goals in 141 appearances for the club, including netting 30 goals in consecutive seasons.

The 65-year-old was part of the Oxford squad that won the Milk Cup in 1986, and he is certainly fondly remembered at the Kassam Stadium.

6 Joey Beauchamp

Beauchamp began his career with the U's before departing for West Ham United in 1994.

After a spell with Swindon Town, the winger returned to Oxford just over a year later, and across his two spells with the club, he scored 80 goals in 428 appearances.

Beauchamp was once voted the Yellows' greatest ever winger, and his strike against Blackpool in 1996 was voted the club's greatest ever goal.

5 Roy Burton

Goalkeeper Burton spent most of his playing career with Oxford, making 447 appearances for the club between 1971 and 1983.

The 72-year-old was part of the U's squad at a time when the club were establishing themselves in the Football League, and he is widely regarded as the Yellows' greatest ever goalkeeper.

Then-manager Gerry Summers recommended Burton for the England U23s, but he was never recognised at international level.

4 Gary Briggs

After coming through the academy at Middlesbrough, Briggs made the move to Oxford in 1978.

The defender made 502 appearances for the U's before joining Blackpool in 1989, and he was part of the squad that won Division Three in 1984, Division Two in 1985 and the League Cup in 1986.

Briggs won the club's Player of the Year award on three occasions, and he was nicknamed "Rambo" by Oxford supporters.

3 Graham Atkinson

Atkinson progressed through the Aston Villa academy before joining Oxford in 1962.

The striker went on to score 107 goals in 398 appearances for the U's, and he remains the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Atkinson left Oxford to join his brother Ron at Kettering Town in 1974.

2 John Shuker

Shuker spent 15 years with Oxford between 1962 and 1977.

The defender made 529 appearances for the U's, making him their second-highest appearance maker of all time.

Shuker offered useful versatility with his ability to play in a number of positions, and he took over the captaincy from Ron Atkinson in 1971, leading the club during their period of eight consecutive seasons in Division Two.

1 Ron Atkinson

Atkinson joined Oxford from Aston Villa in 1959, and spent the rest of his playing career with the club.

The midfielder is the U's all-time record appearance maker having featured 559 times for the club, and he earned the nickname "The Tank" from Yellows supporters.

After hanging up his boots in 1971, Atkinson went on to enjoy a successful managerial career with the likes of Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.