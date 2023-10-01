Highlights Liam Manning has had a strong start as manager of Oxford United, hoping to avoid being included in the conversation about the worst-ever bosses.

Bill Asprey, Brian Talbot, David Kemp, Graham Rix, Mark Wright, and Mark Lawrenson are the worst Oxford managers based on win percentage.

Mark Lawrenson tops the list with a win percentage of 17.4%, while Liam Manning's good start suggests he should be safe from being included in this list.

Oxford United have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 League One campaign under the stewardship of Liam Manning.

Manning joined in March 2023 and has enjoyed a good start to life in Oxford after the sour end to his time at MK Dons, who caught the eye early on in his tenure but were relegated to League Two after his departure earlier this year.

One thing Manning will be hoping to do is avoid falling into the conversation about the U's worst-ever bosses. His start with Oxford suggests he should be safe, but football can change quickly.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at the six worst Oxford managers based on win percentage. To be included, they must have managed at least 10 games and be a permanent manager, not a caretaker.

6 Bill Asprey, 28%

Starting the list of worst Oxford managers based on win percentage is Bill Asprey. Asprey took charge of the club in July 1979 and led the club to 17th in the Third Division. After a poor start to his second season, Asprey was sacked by Oxford.

Asprey only won 23 games of his 82 games in charge of Oxford, a win percentage of 28%. After leaving Oxford, he managed Syria, Stoke City, and Iraq U23.

5 Brian Talbot, 22.7%

Brian Talbot managed Oxford between 2005 and 2006. His win percentage of 22.7% makes him the fifth-worst manager in their history based on win percentage.

Talbot was sacked by Oxford after a poor start to the 2005/06 season. The club were 22nd in League Two when he was sacked.

4 David Kemp, 22.6%

In fourth position is David Kemp with a win percentage of 22.6%. Kemp won just seven of his 31 games in charge.

His sacking came after the club were relegated, and their fans protested against his leadership. Kemp didn’t manage again after his time at Oxford.

3 Graham Rix, 20.7%

Former Arsenal midfielder, Graham Rix, managed Oxford in 2004. He took charge of just 29 games, only winning six of those games, which is a win percentage of 20.7%.

Despite looking set for the play-offs, they fell from 3rd to 9th which saw them miss out on the Division Three play-offs. After a poor start to the next season, he was sacked by Oxford.

2 Mark Wright, 18.2%

Just missing out on the top spot in the list of Oxford’s worst managers based on win percentage is Mark Wright. Wright started his playing career at Oxford, but his time as manager with the club didn’t go as well.

Wright managed 22 games in 2001, winning just four games, which is a win percentage of 18.2%. He resigned from the role as manager just before being fined by the FA for verbally abusing a referee.

Wright would go on to manage Peterborough, Chester City (on multiple occasions) and Floriana.

1 Mark Lawrenson, 17.4%

Topping the list of the worst Oxford managers based on win percentage is Liverpool legend, Mark Lawrenson. His win percentage of 17.4% comes from winning just four of his 23 games in charge.

After managing Oxford, Lawrenson managed Peterborough United. He’s better known for his work with the BBC as a pundit.