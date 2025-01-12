Oxford United are open to selling Owen Dale during the January transfer window.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who reports that new manager Gary Rowett is happy to let the 26-year-old make a move away from the Kassam Stadium.

Dale only moved to the U's during the early stages of 2024, making the switch from Blackpool less than six months before his contract at Bloomfield Road was set to expire.

But he hasn't been one of the first names on the team sheet throughout his time in Oxfordshire, and he now looks set for the exit door.

During the second half of last term, he was fairly heavily involved, making quite a few starts under Des Buckingham, but also coming off the bench in some games.

He even started in all three play-off games against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers - and though goals and assists may have been in short supply - he played in part in guiding the U's to the Championship.

But his game time has been more limited this season and that isn't a surprise, considering the options that Buckingham brought in during the summer transfer window.

Oxford United open to cashing in on Owen Dale

Przemyslaw Placheta, Matt Phillips, Siriki Dembele and Malcolm Ebiowei were all brought in during the summer.

Both Placheta and Dembele have spent time on the sidelines this term and Ebiowei didn't feature much before he was recalled by Crystal Palace, which gave Dale the opportunity to secure a limited amount of game time.

Owen Dale's 2024/25 campaign at Oxford United (All competitions) Appearances 12 Starts 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of January 12th, 2025)

But even with Ebiowei being recalled and September signing Kyle Edwards spending time on the sidelines, Ole Romeny has come in now and it seems unlikely that Dale will be a key contributor under current boss Rowett.

With this in mind, it's no shock that Oxford are open to cashing in on him during the January window. According to Nixon, they are keen to secure a fee for him.

Oxford United and Owen Dale may benefit from move

Dale hasn't won enough game time this term, considering he's 26 and should be getting regular starts.

A move away from the Kassam Stadium could definitely benefit him, even though the opportunity to perform in the second tier could tempt him to stay.

Game time has to come before anything else though, so Dale should be looking to do everything he can to facilitate a move.

It's a shame for him and Oxford because he hasn't spent that long at the club.

But the U's could benefit from offloading him, considering they already have several wing options and may want to offload some players to make room for some more January window additions.

Whether Dale is fit or not could dictate whether he can secure an exit though.