Oxford United v Portsmouth: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the Kassam Stadium this evening as Oxford United take on Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.

The U’s currently sit only four points away from fifth placed Portsmouth and know a victory tonight will enhance their hopes of securing a play-off spot.

Karl Robinson’s Oxford side come into this clash in better form, having won four of their last six league games, going unbeaten in their last three.

Meanwhile, Pompey arrive in Oxfordshire on the back of two consecutive league defeats and will be fully aware this is a game they’ll need to get something from with the U’s chasing the play-off pack intensely.

Oxford face Pompey for the sixth time since October 2019, with the last five meetings – including the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park in November – finishing all square at the end of normal time.

Team and injury news

Oxford continue to have Marcus McGuane and John Mousinho sidelined and they won’t be available for tonight’s clash against Portsmouth.

The U’s do welcome back Sam Long after a spell on the sidelines, with U’s boss Karl Robinson saying as per the Witney Gazette:

“He’s ready and raring to go.

“He’s been a bit of a loss because of the stability he gives us.

The likes of James Henry and Olamide Shodipo will both be pushing for recalls having only been on the bench for the draw at Ipswich on Saturday.

As for Portsmouth, they will be without defender James Bolton for the trip to Oxford.

The centre-back suffered an injury before the defeat to Blackpool last time out and won’t be fit enough to feature tonight.

Michael Jacobs is edging towards recovering from injury having missed the past three games with a hamstring strain, but tonight’s clash at Oxford may come too soon for the midfielder.

Alex Bass continues to be sidelined and won’t be available.

Elsewhere though, Pompey have a fully-fit squad to choose from as they look to get back to winning ways this evening.

Stats

This game has become synonymous with draws over the last season or two, with Oxford drawing their last five matches against Portsmouth in all competitions.

The U’s have won their last five home matches in League One, but interestingly, the U’s have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four matches against Pompey in all competitions.

Where to watch the game

The game is set to be streamed on each club’s respective iFollow platform with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.