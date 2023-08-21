Oxford United host Charlton Athletic at Kassam Stadium this weekend as the U’s look to make it four wins in a row, while the Addicks look to end a three-game losing streak.

Dean Holden was disappointed to fall to a late winner on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-2 to Port Vale at the Valley. Charlton fans will hope that this does not become a habit for the Addicks, as they suffered a similar late defeat to Bristol Rovers midweek. Charlton have been competitive in each of their league fixtures, and they may feel unlucky to have suffered three defeats so far this campaign. Yet, in order to stop this poor form, Holden will need to ensure that his squad is switched on until the final whistle.

Charlton’s assignment to end this run of form with this trip to Oxford will not be easy. Oxford have looked impressive in their three-match winning run, particularly last weekend in their 3-1 victory over Barnsley. Liam Manning’s side was the more clinical of the two teams, as either could have won the fixture with its end-to-end nature entertaining all that attended. Oxford’s fans will be loving this fine run of form; it is a complete contrast from the club's start last season, and this will provide them with optimism that they may avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Here we look at the latest details ahead of their clash, as both clubs look to win for contrasting reasons.

What is the latest Oxford United v Charlton Athletic team news?

Charlton enter this fixture with no new injury concerns following their defeat to Port Vale over the weekend.

The club will monitor the fitness of Scott Fraser (calf), Tyreece Campbell (ankle), Chuks Aneke (calf), Miles Leaburn (ankle), and Panutche Camara (foot), as reported by the club website.

Holden made three changes to their starting line-up to face Port Vale following their defeat to Bristol Rovers in the prior fixture. This could indicate further changes as he looks to address this poor form.

Oxford, however, does have fresh injury concerns. Manning confirmed to the Oxford Mail that the fitness of winger Marcus Browne "isn’t looking great".

Browne was having a good game before having to be substituted following a challenge by Barnsley winger Mael de Gevigney. This injury didn't prove to stop Manning from leading his side to victory against Barnsley, their first victory at Oakwell in 30 years.

The club also remains without Jordan Thorniley, who has an ankle injury. James Henry is scheduled to be back in training this week after a tight Achilles as he edges back to full fitness, reported by the club website.

Manning may refrain from making changes to his starting line-up with the club on such an encouraging run of form. Manning has brought a confident atmosphere to his squad, as summed up by Stan Mills via the club’s website.

"Enjoy the win but then keep pushing for the next result. The way this week has gone, now we can’t wait to play again. There’s no better feeling than winning a game and to do it again at home to Charlton would be great."

Is Oxford United v Charlton Athletic on TV?

Oxford’s clash with Charlton will not be broadcast on TV due to the blackout rule, which remains in place for the 2023–24 campaign. Instead, you can follow the game on local radio or via shows like Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm.

Highlights of the game will be made available following the completion of the match. Both clubs will post a 2-minute version on their YouTube channels, while ITV will broadcast a lengthier edition in the evening with their EFL highlights programme.

Are there still tickets available for Oxford United v Charlton Athletic?

Tickets for Oxford are still available and can be found on their official website. The club will be confident that their good run will help to pack out the stadium as they look to create an intimidating atmosphere for their opponents.

The pricing of a match day trip for Charlton can be found here, with a range of adult tickets set to cost between £16 and £25 for away supporters. Holden and his squad will hope to sell out their allocation to garner a strong away presence at the game to help bring an end to their poor form.

What is the kick-off time for Oxford United v Charlton Athletic ?

The game between Oxford and Charlton kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 25th.