Oxford United transfer round-up: 29-year-old arrives, Jason Kerr and Rob Atkinson latest

It has been a fairly busy start to the summer for Oxford United as Karl Robinson looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Another season in League One awaits the U’s, who lost to eventual play-off winners Blackpool in the semi-finals last season.

With Marcus McGuane and Ryan Williams already having been snapped up on permanent deals, the club have made their third signing of the summer this afternoon.

Here, we round up the latest transfer news and gossip to emerge from the Kassam Stadium…

Billy Bodin

Billy Bodin has joined Oxford on a one-year deal after leaving Preston North End at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old made only four appearances in the Championship for North End last season, and scored four goals in 44 games for the club.

The winger, who was born in Swindon, has now put pen to paper on a move to Oxford, with a one-year deal being agreed.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Oxford United played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Oxford United last faced Wycombe Wanderers? 1-0 win 1-1 draw 1-0 loss 2-1 loss

Jason Kerr

The chase is on for St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr, with Oxford among those interested in the defender.

Kerr, 24, made 42 appearances across all competitions for St Johnstone last season, captaining the club to impressive Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup wins.

Kerr, out of contract next summer, is now wanted by a host of clubs. Via Bristol Live, Oxford, Wigan and Hibernian have been linked.

It seems as if it would be a coup for Oxford to get him in, though, with Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth now being linked, as per the Scottish Sun.

Rob Atkinson

Could Kerr be seen as a potential replacement for Rob Atkinson?

Atkinson has been subject to interest from Bristol City, and the Robins are believed to have already submitted a bid for the defender.

But the club value Atkinson at a price of around £2million, as per the Oxford Mail, which could put the Robins off.