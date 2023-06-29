Oxford United will be hoping for a much-improved season in League One next term.

The U's were expected to be among the play-off contenders last season, but they experienced a hugely underwhelming campaign as they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 19th in the table, just two points clear of the drop zone.

Liam Manning guided the club to safety after his arrival at the Kassam Stadium in March, winning two and drawing five of his 10 games in charge and the 37-year-old has been busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to rebuild his squad.

The Yellows have brought in Josh McEachran, Ruben Rodrigues, Jordan Thorniley and James Beadle, while there have been a number of departures including Djavan Anderson, Jodi Jones, Jack Stevens and Matty Taylor.

As Manning continues his preparations for the new season, we rounded up all the latest news from the Kassam Stadium.

What is the latest Oxford United transfer news?

U's lead race for Brentford player

As we exclusively revealed, the U's are in pole position to sign Brentford defender Fin Stevens.

Cheltenham Town, Coventry City and Reading are all interested in Stevens, but Oxford are set to win the race for the 20-year-old, with the Bees thought to be big admirers of Manning's style of play.

Stevens endured a disappointing loan spell with Swansea City last season, making just five substitute appearances for the Swans before being recalled in January.

The right-back signed a new five-year contract at the Brentford Community Stadium last June, while he has also featured for Wales at U21 level.

Will Gavin Whyte return to Oxford United this summer?

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the U's are keen to re-sign winger Gavin Whyte, but League One rivals Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Derby County are also interested.

Whyte initially joined the Yellows from Crusaders in July 2018 and after an impressive first season at the club, he made the switch to Championship side Cardiff City for a fee thought to be around £2 million.

However, it did not work out for Whyte in South Wales and he returned to the Kassam Stadium on loan for the 2021-22 season.

Whyte left the Bluebirds this summer at the end of his contract and as we exclusively revealed, Portsmouth are in advanced talks with the Northern Ireland international over a move to Fratton Park, meaning the U's could be set for disappointment.

Burey move hits tumbling block

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed last week that the Yellows were closing in on the signing of Millwall forward Tyler Burey.

However, there now appears to be a snag in the deal with Nixon revealing that although a fee is in place, Burey is not keen to drop down to League One.

The South London Press claim that there is Championship interest in Burey and it remains to be seen whether he is holding out for a second tier side to make a move or fight for his place at The Den.

Burey scored one goal and provided one assist in 26 appearances for the Lions in all competitions last season, but he missed much of the second half of the campaign through injury.