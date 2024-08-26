This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the transfer deadline closing in, Oxford United will potentially have to see the exits of duo Will Goodwin and Kyle Edwards to make room in their squad for the abundance of new signings that have arrived this summer.

The U's have signed a number of attackers, which will provide healthy competition, but the reality is they may have to offload some before Friday's deadline.

Des Buckingham's side have started life back in the Championship steadily, with a good start with a 2-0 victory against Norwich City at the Kassam Stadium, but back to back away defeats sees them sit 13th after three matches.

And ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, Des Buckingham has already hinted at some exits due to the large state of the current first-team squad.

"There’s a 25-man squad you can register when the window closes, so we’re aware of that, and the conditions that come with that," Buckingham told the Oxford Mail.

"We’re aware of that and working towards that, and the last thing we want is to have too many players here, as it affects the budget, but also it’s about making sure we get the players in that we need, and that we don’t leave players in a space where there potentially is no football for them.

“We’ll see a bit more movement in the outgoings, more so with the loan market. It’s important we have our players out if they’re not playing here, from a development point of view, certainly. We need to see what we get in the building first."

Oxford United told to consider Will Goodwin & Kyle Edwards exits

FLW's Oxford United fan pundit, Andrew Taylor, believes that with the squad the size it is, Buckingham should consider letting striker Will Goodwin depart on loan following his January move from Cheltenham Town.

And he is not the only touted exit, with winger Kyle Edwards another player who is being tipped to depart for more game-time.

"Goodwin has been very unlucky since he came to the club. He's had a number of injuries and hasn't been able to get a run in the side," Andrew told Football League World.

"I'd suggest he'd maybe need a loan possibly, he's still very young and Oxford invested £400,000 into him, and it's more a project signing rather than a finished article.

"I would possibly say a loan. He's on a long-term contract, so it would be silly to cut our losses.

"Oxford would require what they paid back for him, so it wouldn't be wise to sell him.

"He may be asking to be loaned out, to get some minutes, maybe down to League One, get some minutes, and hopefully get some goals.

"With Edwards, we've bought in 12 new signings this summer, so our squad is stacked. We'll need to offload some players, and I'd imagine Edwards will be one of them looking to move on.

Related "Solid signing" - Oxford United lauded after completing deal for ex-Premier League attacker FLW's Oxford United fan pundit has been discussing the U's recent addition of former West Bromwich Albion wideman Matt Phillips.

"When he first came in he was very influential, very good, and he looked promising. Unfortunately, he picked up a couple of injuries and, like Goodwin, has had bad luck.

"Especially being in the Championship now, we've got to be ruthless, we need players on the pitch. It's a long and demanding season, and a cut-throat league, we can't afford to have passengers.

"Edwards has been a great pro, and he'll go with our best wishes."

Goodwin and Edwards would struggle to find a place in packed Oxford squad

It's been a busy transfer window for Buckingham, with 10 attacking options now in their front line.

Goodwin has struggled with injuries since his £400,000 move from Cheltenham Town.

Originally getting a knock on the side of his leg just a month after joining, Goodwin will be on the sidelines once more after a scan revealed an ankle ligaments injury which will keep the 22-year-old out for six weeks.

Will Goodwin's career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Cheltenham Town 32 7 1 Torquay United 26 7 2 Stoke City U21 19 2 2 Hartlepool United 15 2 2 Oxford United 8 1 0 Chester City 6 0 0

A loan seems to be the best option for the striker with his minimal game time, and with Mark Harris is on fire so far this season, scoring in every Championship game so far, chances are not going to come very often for Goodwin, especially with the presence of Dane Scarlett too.

As for Edwards, his time at the U's could be up after just five league appearances.

The attacking midfielder started promisingly after his initial loan move from Ipswich Town last summer, but injuries have seen Edwards only claim six appearances for Oxford, notching three goal contributions in that time.

With the likes of Matt Phillips, Placheta and Malcolm Ebiowei signed, as well as Tyler Goodrham a key player out wide, Edwards' short journey at the Kassam Stadium could be over as he has fallen down the pecking order significantly, and if a League One club would take him off Oxford's hands, then it may be best for all parties.