Oxford United have joined Lincoln City in the race to sign right-back Jordan Gabriel from Blackpool in the summer transfer window.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the 25-year-old could be set to leave Bloomfield Road in the summer transfer window.

The 2023/24 campaign was a memorable one for Oxford United, as they won promotion back to the Championship for the first time this century, after victory over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

As a result, the U's will be aiming for a successful period in the market, as they look to put together a squad capable of competing in the second-tier of English football.

Now it seems as though another potential target for Oxford United, as they look to do just that, may have emerged.

Oxford United enter Jordan Gabriel transfer battle

As per this latest update, the U's themselves have now entered the race to sign Gabriel this summer.

It is thought that Oxford are exploring the possibility of a deal to sign the right-back, who has just a year remaining on his contract at Blackpool.

That only secures his future with the Seasiders until the end of next season, meaning this could be his current club's last chance to cash in on him.

It is therefore suggested that Gabriel could be available in a bargain move over the coming weeks.

Lincoln are also thought to have already shown an interest in the 25-year-old this summer, as they look to replace Lasse Sorensen after his move to Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

If it was to be Oxford who complete a deal though, Gabriel could become their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Will Vaulks, goalkeeper Jakob Knightbridge and right-back Peter Kioso have all already joined Des Buckingham's side on permanent deals from Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham and Rotherham United respectively.

Lincoln have also made three signings already this summer. Midfield duo Tom Bayliss and Conor McGrandles have signed from Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic, while goalkeeper Jamie Pardington has arrived from Cheltenham Town.

Last season, the Imps finished seventh in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-off places. That meant they ended the campaign one position and one point better off than Blackpool.

Gabriel first joined Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020, and made that move permanent around 12 months later.

Since then, the right-back has made a total of 105 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders, scoring five goals and providing three assists in that time.

Jordan Gabriel club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackpool 105 5 3 Nottingham Forest 7 0 0 Scunthorpe United 9 0 0 As of 27th June 2024

Jordan Gabriel an interesting target for the U's

It could be argued that this is something of a surprising move for Oxford to be targeting at this moment in time.

They have just completed the signing of one right-back in the form of Peter Kioso, while another, Sam Long, is still under contract at The Kassam Stadium.

As a result, it could be argued that it is not a position that needs to be a priority for manager Des Buckingham and his side right now.

However, Gabriel is still a very useful player at this level in that role, and he does have experience of Championship football that could be useful for Oxford as they adapt to the division again.

Meanwhile, his contract situation may at least mean he is a relatively cheap target, who at 25-years-old, they have the opportunity to make a profit from in the future.

With all that in mind, it is certainly going to be interesting to see how things play out when it comes to Oxford United and their interest in Jordan Gabriel this summer.