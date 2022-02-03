Oxford United team news boost ahead of Portsmouth clash

Oxford United are well in with a chance of securing a play-off spot this season but they will need their best players available to them on a regular basis in order to ensure they secure their place in the top six.

It was bad news for fans then to hear that both Matty Taylor and Mark Sykes were not feeling great for the League One outfit after their game in midweek against Wigan.

There could have been some fears as to both of them missing at least their next fixture against Portsmouth.

That would have been a blow, with Pompey another side that are hoping to kick on and potentially take a play-off spot off the U’s in the second half of the campaign.

However, the good news is that Karl Robinson has revealed to the Witney Gazette that he feels both players should feature at the weekend – meaning they will have two of their best players available and should be fairly strong in their starting eleven selection again.

Taylor has been in fine form for Oxford this year, managing 14 goals in just 27 league outings so far this season. In fact, that haul puts him as easily their biggest contributor in terms of goals bagged for the club so far this campaign.

It would be a huge blow then to lose him for a while and to hear he was suffering with sickness on the day of the Wigan game would not have filled any U’s fan with joy.

However, boss Karl Robinson has revealed to the Witney Gazette that both Taylor and Mark Sykes – who was suffering with a dental issue – are likely to both be in contention for the game again this weekend.

He said: “Sykesy [Mark Sykes] had root canal treatment at 8am on Wednesday, he had to go to an emergency dentist. Matty was still struggling on Wednesday with an illness.

“He was in a bad way on Tuesday and played the game and scored, so I couldn’t imagine him to be any worse on Friday. I have no concerns.”

The Verdict

It’s good news to hear that both players could be available for the game against Portsmouth, especially with both being quite important first-team players for the club.

Taylor especially has been pivotal for the U’s this season, bagging on a regular basis and helping fire them up into the top six. If he was sidelined for even two games – especially when one is against a divisional rival fighting for the same spot as you – it can be a blow.

It could also do some real damage if they got one up on you and came away with the three points. For Taylor to be available though means that Oxford could have one of their most dangerous weapons available to them and should mean they can land a result.

If they do, then they could increase the gap between themselves and seventh even more – and really start to push on in their bid for a promotion.