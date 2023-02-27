Oxford United target 38-year-old as “top contender” to replace Karl Robinson

Des Buckingham is a top contender for the Oxford United manager vacancy according to Football Insider.

Buckingham has built a portfolio of experience in coaching and has been manager of Mumbai City of the Indian Super League since late 2021.

The 38-year-old has been trusted with coaching roles within the City Football Group that includes Manchester City, New York City FC and Melbourne City, with Buckingham being assistant manager of the latter before moving to India.

This does come as something of a surprise given Buckingham’s background, although having said that, the Yellows are probably one of a handful of clubs in the EFL where left-field appointments can be expected more due to their creativity in recruitment.

John Mousinho may well have been in line to take over from Karl Robinson, had the decision to part company with the long-serving manager come earlier in the season.

Turning to Buckingham would suggest that the club value candidates with a previous connection to the club and, despite not having a professional career in senior football, Buckingham did spent time in the Oxford United youth ranks as a player and a coach.

Robinson is much better known for his coaching exploits than playing career, but supporters may be more enthused by the potential hires of Michael Appleton or Neil Critchley.

The Verdict

League One is going to be a very different challenge to that of the Indian Super League, but that is not to say that there are not a large number of transferrable skills that Buckingham could take from his previous roles into the dressing room at the Kassam Stadium.

The Oxford vacancy should be a very attractive one for out-of-work managers due to the patience and faith that the club showed in Robinson.

The foundations have been laid for the Yellows to put together promotion pushes in the third tier once again, with a few victories required in the short term to ensure they do not suffer a surprise relegation to League Two.