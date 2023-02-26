Oxford United take significant managerial decision on Karl Robinson

Oxford United have sacked manager Karl Robinson following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers, the club have confirmed.

The U’s currently sit 17th in League One and that will come as a major disappointment considering they have competed for a top-six finish in recent seasons, even reaching the play-off final in 2020 before losing out to Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Amid a disappointing third-tier campaign though, Robinson won’t be able to mark what would have been his five-year anniversary at the Kassam Stadium next month, with the club revealing that their search for a successor is already underway.

Whilst that takes place, Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take caretaker charge, with the trio potentially set to guide the U’s through next weekend’s clash against Lincoln City.

Currently sitting just five points above the relegation zone at this stage and playing two or three more games than many of the teams around them, they are in relegation danger at this stage and will be looking to their new manager to drag them to safety.

Although the search for a new boss is already underway with the club potentially looking to name Robinson’s successor as quickly as possible, they have also promised supporters that their managerial recruitment process will be “thorough and extensive”.

The Verdict:

You feel it wasn’t just their recent form that’s cost Robinson in the end – but also his side’s failure to turn draws into victories at times – something that would have helped them to avoid any relegation danger.

With the club now in a precarious position though, it’s probably the right time for Robinson to go despite the fact him staying may have provided stability.

A lot of teams have benefitted from having a manager in place for years including Millwall, who are currently thriving at the top end of the table under Gary Rowett despite not having the biggest budget to play with.

Robinson will probably feel as though he has unfinished business, not only because he would have wanted to guide the U’s out of the relegation zone but also because he failed to take the club to the Championship.

Getting so close to winning a place in the second tier a few years ago, it’s just a shame that he’s been unable to build on that.

However, you would back him to get back into management sooner rather than late considering the CV he has and the 42-year-old will surely be hungrier than ever to succeed following a miserable end to his time at the Kassam Stadium.