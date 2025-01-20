Oxford United centre-back Stephan Negru is attracting interest from sides in the Championship and League One, after being recalled from Salford City.

According to the Irish Mirror, who have reported this interest, the defender is also on the radar of teams in the Scottish Premiership.

Negru was deemed temporarily surplus to requirements during the summer window, with others ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ben Nelson may have been the U's only centre-back arrival during the summer transfer window, but Elliott Moore and Ciaron Brown were always likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order, with Jordan Thorniley also able to step up and Sam Long establishing himself as a capable centre-back, as well as a right-back.

Related Oxford United: Gary Rowett drops transfer hint with exits lined up for first-team players Oxford boss Gary Rowett has revealed that the club will need to let go of 'one or two' players during the January transfer window

This month though, they haven't had that many options in this position, with Moore and Nelson spending time on the sidelines and Long also sustaining an injury.

Michal Helik has recently arrived from Huddersfield Town though and started against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

With this in mind, and Brown and Thorniley remaining available, Negru may not be able to win much game time at the Kassam Stadium in the short term.

And another move could be on the horizon for the Irishman.

Stephan Negru attracting interest ahead of potential Oxford United exit

Negru was only recalled by Oxford earlier this month, with the player doing well at League Two side Salford before being summoned back to the Kassam Stadium.

Stephan Negru's 2024/25 loan spell at Salford City (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 20 Average Sofascore rating 7.34 Clearances per game 5.5 Total duels won (%) 75% Clean sheets 7

But there may not be a space for him in the squad between now and the end of this season, so another loan exit may make sense.

A permanent exit could even be on the cards though, with sides from the Championship believed to be keen on the player.

This has been reported by the Irish Mirror, who also believe teams from the Scottish top flight and the third tier of English football have also taken an interest in the 22-year-old.

Permanent and loan offers are being considered for the player, who, according to the Irish Mirror, could become the subject of a bidding war.

Stephen Negru should carefully consider his Oxford United future

Negru is clearly a talented player and he arguably deserves a chance to prove his worth at Oxford during the second half of this season.

However, he doesn't look set to play an important role at the Kassam Stadium, and another move away from the club would probably be a good option.

At 22, he could potentially take the opportunity to make a fresh start elsewhere in a permanent deal, but he may win more game time if he takes a step down to the third tier to win more game time.

A loan spell in the third tier seems like the right step for the 22-year-old, who did very well in League Two earlier this season.

After that, he can then weigh up his options in the summer.