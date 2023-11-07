Highlights Liam Manning's potential departure from Oxford United could have a significant impact on the team's success.

After less than 30 games in charge of Oxford United, manager Liam Manning is set to leave the club.

The former MK Dons manager, who got the Dons very close to promotion in the 2021/22 season, is close to becoming Bristol City's next manager.

A report from Bristol Live said that the 38-year-old has been on the list of candidates for the Robins for a while now. They added that there is a buy-out clause in the contract of Manning, which is reportedly worth six-figures. It also means that City don't have to get formal permission to speak to the current U's boss.

The former West Ham United youth team coach has been brilliant since taking the job in March of this year. The club currently sit third in League One with 32 points from 15 games, which is three points off of Portsmouth, and eight points clear of Derby County, who sit just outside the playoffs.

League One Table Team P Points 1 Portsmouth 15 35 2 Oxford 15 32 3 Bolton 14 29 4 Peterborough 15 28 5 Barnsley 15 27 6 Stevenage 16 26 *Table as of 6th November 2023

Losing Liam Manning could really hurt Oxford United

There are two parts that have really made Oxford into the team that they are this season.

The first part of it was their recruitment. They were able to bring in two really important, and well thought of players: Ruben Rodrigues and Greg Leigh.

Rodrigues was brought in for free from Notts County, who'd just gone toe-to-toe with Wrexham AFC in the battle for the National League Title. County ultimately got promoted through the playoffs, but Rodrigues was a massive part of why they were so unbelievably prolific. The Portuguese attacking midfielder provided 33 combined goals and assists in 43 league games, last season.

Leigh on the other hand was coming from the highly impressive Ipswich Town team that ended the 22/23 campaign as strong as any team in European football. The 29-year-old defender wasn't a mainstay in their first XI, but he'd been around that winning environment, and that always helps.

Both players have come in and done brilliantly well for Oxford. The club were also able to keep hold of star midfielder Cameron Brannagan. Manning's hand in bringing in and keeping hold of the top footballers at the club has been almost as big as their style of play.

Only Barnsley, who scored seven goals on the opening day of the season, have scored more goals than the U's have. Manning's side have also only conceded 14, which is only second to the only team that's above them in the league. They have a controlling way of playing the game that teams have found very hard to keep out and break down.

That philosophy, and ability to implement it, will be hard to replace if Manning does become the successor to Nigel Pearson at Bristol City. But it wouldn't be impossible.

Oxford have to look to Luke Williams to replace Liam Manning

The Notts County boss has got a team that plays in a way that is rarely seen in the EFL, especially in League Two.

It's methodical to say the least; it involves lots of slow-paced, short passing. The Analyst has County only second to Manchester City, in the EFL and the Premier League, for how slow and intricate their style of play is.

Oxford's way of playing under Manning, although not quite so slow in its passing, is similar though.

There aren't many coaches out there that could keep up the current U's manager's style of play, but Williams is one of them. The formations that the two young coaches adopt are practically identical too. There is no better fit for Oxford than the 42-year-old.

A chance to carry on the good work of Manning, working with one of his old players, at a higher level, might tempt Williams away from the County to project to the one that's currently going on at the Kassam Stadium.