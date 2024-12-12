The January transfer window is just weeks away now and Oxford United will need to invest wisely if they are to stay clear of the drop zone.

After making an impressive start to the season, United have slowly drifted down the Championship table, with injures to key players being a major factor.

The Yellows have one win in the last thirteen league games, and currently sit 19th, just one point above the drop zone.

The U's will surely be looking to invest in their midfield next month. Des Buckingham's side have looked slow and weak at times. The quality, speed, and strength of top Championship players have exposed United at times this season.

One player who looks like he could help solve this issue is currently playing in the league below.

All eyes on Ethan Erhahon

Ethan Erhahon has been setting League One alight recently, showing himself to be a standout player in the division.

Despite being just 23 years old, the former St Mirren man has been praised for his calmness and maturity on the ball. With a tall stature and physicality to match, he seems to be a perfect example of the modern defensive midfielder.

This quality has been noticed by several Championship clubs already, with West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, and Hull City among those who have shown interest in the youngster.

Erhahon has what Oxford need

It's no secret that Oxford need a player like Erhahon. Buckingham likes to play a 4-3-3 formation, with a single holding midfielder. In the case of the U's, that position is either taken up by Will Vaulks or Josh McEachran.

At different parts of the season, both of them have been both in and out of form. However, recent performances would suggest that neither are doing enough to strongly claim the position for themselves. Due to the intensity of the league, and their aging bodies, the option of rotating between the two has made sense, as well as being more than necessary.

If Oxford were able to pull off the signing of Erhahon, it would be hugely successful for several reasons. One of which is that the Lincoln midfielder has shown he thrives in the areas that both Vaulks and McEachran both fall short of – pace and power.

United have been losing too many battles in the middle of the pitch. And despite their quality on the ball, neither player is known for disrupting and breaking up play. Erhahon would bring this much-needed physicality and mobility in the middle of the park.

Ethan Erhahon 2023/24 season, via Fotmob Pass accuracy 82.5% Dribble success 59.4% Tackles won 58.9% Duels won 57.3% Areal duels won 49% Long ball accuracy 54.1%

Bigger clubs than Oxford are interested

With a player of Erhahon's quality in a side still hoping to get a play-off spot in League One, it is only inevitable that bigger clubs will be interested and there is an expectation that the midfielder will generate a club-record fee for the Imps.

The decision that the player makes in January will be based on what he thinks will benefit his career the most and how highly he rates himself at this moment.

His first option is to go to a big Championship club like West Brom or Burnley. Moving to a club like that seems to be the most obvious move. He will be more than doubling his current weekly earnings, which for footballers at this level is a huge factor.

A football career will only last 10–15 years, and making as much money as possible for them and their family is often a priority. He will be training at top-class facilities, and playing with elite Championship players.

The risk with this move is playing time. At the age of 23, he is getting close to his prime years as a footballer. The question is, does he want to be starting games regularly, or is he happy being an option off the bench?

Oxford can now compete with bigger clubs

Despite this being just their first season back in the second tier of English football for 25 years, the level of player they can now attract has increased dramatically. The likes of Matt Phillips, Will Vaulks, and Siriki Dembélé would not have signed for United had they lost the play-off final to Bolton Wanderers in May.

The one advantage United will have over these bigger clubs is they will be able to guarantee game time and lots of it. At this stage in Erhahon's career, that is a huge factor.

If talks between the player and Oxford are to happen, Buckingham and his team will have to showcase their plan for the rest of the season. Importantly, they will have to show Erhahon how important he can be to that plan, and how influential he can be in making Oxford a Championship team for the future.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that Erhahon has expressed how much he'd like to win promotion with Lincoln, so perhaps a move in January is less likely. There's a chance that the midfielder decides to see out his season with the Imps, and based on what league they are playing in next season, he will have a choice to make.

By the time the transfer window opens, the former St Mirren player will have just under 18 months left on his contract. So there is no immediate rush for him to make a decision. But the closer to the end of his contract we get, the lower the value will be for Erhahon, and Lincoln will not want to miss out on cashing in on what could be a seven-figure deal.

If Oxford can sell the vision well enough, we could be looking at the player that keeps the U's in the Championship.