Oxford United have had to unexpectedly usher in a new era in the last few weeks thanks to the untimely departure of head coach Liam Manning, but they have since appointed a promising figure in the form of Des Buckingham.

The 38-year-old has returned to his hometown after a stint in India with Mumbai City, with the highly-rated coach taking on a different challenge - and his first management job in English football no less.

It comes after Manning decided that he wanted to jump ship to Bristol City of the Championship after just eight months at the Kassam Stadium, but Buckingham's start to life at the club he played for as a youth player and also was a first-team coach at under Chris Wilder didn't get off to the best start at the weekend.

United were downed 2-0 away at struggling Cheltenham Town, and it perhaps showed that when January comes around, Buckingham needs to be backed with some new players, despite a credible goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers backing that up.

And despite having strong options in the middle of the park in the form of Cameron Brannagan and Marcus McGuane, as well as Josh McEachran and Alex Rodriguez Gorrin, Oxford could potentially benefit from bringing back a loanee from last season in the form of Lewis Bate.

How did Lewis Bate fare at Oxford in 2022-23?

Bate has been highly rated since he was a youth player, spending 10 years at Chelsea before Leeds - seeing the midfielder's potential - decided to snap him up in 2021 in a £1.5 million deal.

Having been a regular in the Blues' under-21's side, he quickly became part of the United first-team squad in his first year at Elland Road, making four appearances by the end of the campaign.

It was decided though that in 2022, he would spend the 2022-23 season on loan in League One with Oxford for a real taste of regular men's football, although it took him a few months to fully establish himself in Karl Robinson's plans.

Scoring once and notching three assists in 28 third tier outings, Bate's campaign was ended early in March due to a hand injury, but he showed enough to prove himself as a talented League One midfielder, with Robinson labelling him as one of the most talented players he has ever worked with.

Lewis Bate's Oxford United League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 0.6 Pass Success % 80.5 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Dribbles Per Game 1 Key Passes Per Game 1.1

There was some hope among Leeds fans in the summer that Bate would be given a chance by new head coach Daniel Farke, but after being on the bench for the first three Championship fixtures of the campaign and only getting a cameo outing against Shrewsbury in the cup, the 21-year-old has been back in the under-21's, playing in their last four games in the Premier League 2 competition.

January could be a good time for Bate to go back out on loan though, especially with his contract expiring at Leeds in the summer, meaning he may need a shop window.

Will Leeds United sanction a potential deal from Oxford for Lewis Bate?

Whilst Bate got plenty of minutes last season, one Leeds player who there are high hopes for, who hasn't got much game-time since his summer move, is Sonny Perkins.

There was the expectation that Perkins could develop into a quality striker during his time at the U's, but it just hasn't happened for him so far, playing just six times in all competitions and scoring once.

Another issue would be that with five loanees already at the club and only five allowed in a matchday squad at any time, there could be an issue with bringing Bate in that way, unless the Perkins agreement is terminated early - and with the way that is going, there is every possibility.

With no rumours or news of Bate getting an extension to his contract at Elland Road though, Leeds may be happy enough to let the midfielder depart on loan - or even permanently if Oxford have the money to spend.

At the very least though, Buckingham should be looking into a temporary arrangement to bring the 21-year-old back to the club to try and get the best out of him - there is a lot that Bate could offer in the second half of the campaign.