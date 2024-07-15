Oxford United look set to add experienced Championship winger Przemyslaw Placheta to their ranks, according to reports from Poland.

According to reports from Meczyki, the 26-year-old free agent will link up with Des Buckingham's side as he looks to build a squad capable of staying in the Championship following the Yellows' promotion from League One.

The move to the Kassam Stadium will be the fourth Championship club Placheta has played for following spells with Norwich City, Birmingham City and Swansea City.

The Polish international was released by Swansea after his short-term deal expired at the end of the 2023/24 season, but he's set to remain in the Championship with Oxford United.

Przemyslaw Placheta is set to join Oxford United

Following their promotion and Josh Murphy's departure to Portsmouth, Buckingham will be looking to strengthen his squad and add some proven Championship quality, and Placheta's addition is a statement of intent from Oxford.

The 26-year-old impressed for Swansea after signing for them on deadline day in January, and he was a regular starter in Luke Williams's side before he was ruled out by injury and missed the end of the season.

On a free transfer, Placheta looks like a smart signing by Oxford, and while there are concerns over his end product, his pace is able to cause defenders problems at Championship level.

Placheta has 57 Championship appearances to his name, and has scored two goals and registered three assists. While these numbers aren't overly impressive, he'll help fill the void that Murphy left following his departure this summer.

Oxford have been busy so far in the transfer window, with the likes of Will Vaulks, Louie Sibley and Idris El Mizouni all joining the club, and the arrival of Placheta is set to bring further second tier experience.

The 2024/25 campaign will be the first time Oxford have been in the Championship since the 1998/99 season, and it's clear that they need to make signings if they're to pull off a shock and stay in the division.

Placheta could be set for an early reunion with former club Norwich City as the Yellows welcome the Canaries to the Kassam Stadium on the opening day of the season, and the Polish international will be looking to get one over on his former side.

Przemyslaw Placheta is an excellent signing for Oxford United

While Placheta doesn't have the best record when it comes to recording goals and assists, he's got a wealth of Championship experience and even featured in the Premier League for Norwich City, so it looks a real coup by Buckingham to tempt him to the Kassam Stadium.

Placheta's time at Swansea helped to put him in the shop window, and despite only playing ten games in south Wales, he impressed Swansea boss Williams and the Jack Army with his ability to beat a man and get into dangerous areas.

Przemyslaw Placheta's time in English football - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Norwich City 2020-24 61 2 4 Birmingham City (Loan) 2022-23 5 1 0 Swansea City 2024 10 0 0

After suffering a thigh injury at the end of March, the Polish international hasn't played a game since Good Friday, and he might take a while to get up to speed at the Kassam Stadium, but he has been doing his rehabilitation at Swansea over the summer to ensure he's fit when he finds a new club.

On a free transfer, Placheta looks an excellent piece of business by Oxford United, and he'll be instrumental in trying to keep the Yellows in the Championship.