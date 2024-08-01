Newly-promoted Championship side Oxford United are close to completing a deal to sign Matt Phillips on a free transfer, after the experienced winger left West Bromwich Albion this summer.

That's according to The Sun's senior football writer Tom Barclay, who has reported that Phillips is set to join the U's ahead of their first season in the Championship.

Oxford boss Des Buckingham confirmed that he was hoping to have two new signings in through the door before the friendly against Palermo, and it now looks as though Phillips is likely to be one of them.

The 33-year-old winger has plenty of experience in both the Premier League and the Championship, having spent eight years at West Brom and also turned out for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers in the top two divisions of English football.

Matt Phillips' stats for West Brom in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 255 31 31

Oxford have already made several signings during the current transfer window, as they prepare for their first season in the second tier since they were relegated at the end of the 1998/99 campaign.

Oxford have already added some players with recent Championship experience to their squad since winning promotion from League One via the Play-Offs last season, with the additions of Will Vaulks, Przemyslaw Placheta and Matt Ingram.

The signing of Phillips is another one that should help Oxford with their transition into the Championship, as he has made 280 appearances in the second tier over the course of his career.

Phillips made 26 Championship appearances for the Baggies last season, despite suffering an injury which ruled him out of action for four months, as West Brom reached the Play-Off semi-final, where they were beaten by Southampton.

The winger scored three goals, and assisted three more, in the second tier during the 2023/24 campaign.

The veteran has also played 142 games in the Premier League during his impressive career, as well as earning 16 caps for Scotland, so his signing will add real pedigree to Buckingham's squad.

His arrival adds to an already strong looking Oxford squad ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser against Norwich City on August 10, and it is one that should bring excitement to the supporters next season as long as he can stay fit.

While there is likely to be one or two further additions before the end of the summer transfer window, Oxford's squad is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The arrivals of Vaulks, Idris El Mizouni and Louie Sibley have strengthened Buckingham's options in a midfield that already included Cameron Brannagan, while Peter Kioso is a good signing to bolster Oxford's defence.

The U's lost their Play-Off final hero Josh Murphy to Portsmouth after his contract came to an end this summer, although after the arrivals of Placheta and Phillips, they should have enough options in wide areas to cope with his departure.

Buckingham is about to embark on his first full season in charge of Oxford, after he replaced Liam Manning midway through the 2023/24 campaign, and the promising young head coach will be confident that he can establish his side at Championship level.

Oxford supporters will hope that Phillips can use his experience to help the likes of Tyler Goodrham settle in and thrive in the second tier, as well as contribute to plenty of goals himself.