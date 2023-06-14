Oxford United are certainly not messing about when it comes to strengthening their squad for the 2023-24 League One season.

After two straight years finishing in the play-off spots and then in eighth position, the U's struggled in 2022-23 and were embroiled in a relegation battle.

Karl Robinson lost his job in February and was replaced by Liam Manning and he was able to guide the club to safety by just two points, but there are aspirations to be in the top half of the third tier once again next season.

Recruitment has already gotten off to an exciting start under Manning as Notts County attacker Ruben Rodrigues has put pen to paper on a contract with the club, having contributed to 34 goals in the 2022-23 National League season for the Magpies.

And the next player set to follow the Portuguese maestro through the door is a name familiar to all Oxford fans.

Oxford United set to sign Jordan Thorniley

That's right - as first claimed by BBC Radio Oxford, United are on the verge of completing a deal for former loanee Jordan Thorniley, who spent time at the club on loan from Blackpool during the 2021-22 season.

And to add further to that, the Oxford Mail believe that Thorniley's arrival on a permanent basis will be announced today in what will be a significant coup to bolster the club's defensive options.

What is Jordan Thorniley's current situation?

Thorniley's contract at Blackpool is set to expire on June 30 and he was named as a player set to be released at the end of the month on the Seasiders' retained list in May.

That came as somewhat of a surprise to Blackpool fans as Thorniley featured regularly for the Tangerines last season as he appeared 33 times in all competitions, but it wasn't made clear as to whether he turned down a new contract or he wasn't offered one whatsoever.

The 26-year-old did spend time at Oxford in the season prior, playing 21 times in League One for the U's and he was a key part of Karl Robinson's defensive unit until he was recalled by Blackpool to be a part of their Championship squad in January 2022.

And whilst there may have been some expectation among Blackpool supporters that Thorniley would be heading to a Championship club this summer, he is set to be plying his trade for one of their divisional rivals.