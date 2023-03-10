Oxford United set to name 37-year-old as Karl Robinson’s successor

Oxford United are on the verge of appointing Liam Manning as their new head coach, according to BBC Radio Oxford Sport.

It is understood that the 37-year-old will be drafted in as Karl Robinson’s successor following an extensive search.

Robinson was relieved of his duties last month following Oxford’s 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers at the Kassam Stadium.

Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown oversaw the club’s meeting with Lincoln City last weekend.

The U’s were unable to secure a positive result in this showdown as the Imps claimed maximum points thanks to a strike from Danny Mandriou in the first-half of this fixture.

Manning has been without a job since Milton Keynes Dons decided to sack him in December after the club’s poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Before parting ways with Manning, the Dons only managed to accumulate 15 points from 20 games.

In the previous term, Manning managed to lead the club to an impressive third-place finish in the League One standings.

MK Dons went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on aggregate in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Oxford will be desperate to secure a positive result tomorrow in their meeting with Derby County.

The U’s have only managed to win one league game since the turn of the year and are currently only three points above the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a good appointment by Oxford as Manning exceeded expectations at MK Dons last season as he guided the club to a great deal of success at this level.

The departures of Scott Twine, who provided 33 direct goal contributions in League One in the previous term, and Harry Darling last summer both played a role in the Dons’ demise in the first half of the current campaign as they were unable to find suitable replacements for these two players.

Having been sacked by his former club, Manning will feel as if he has a point to prove at Oxford.

By getting the best out of the players that the U’s have at their disposal, Manning may be able to lead the club to safety later this year before stamping his authority on the club’s squad in the summer transfer window.