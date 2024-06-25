Oxford United are set to complete a permanent deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

This latest news is coming from journalist Alan Nixon, who has reported via his Patreon that the 24-year-old, who spent the latter half of last season on loan with Des Buckingham's side, helping them to win promotion via the play-offs, is set to sign a full-time deal with the U's.

Oxford have had a strong summer so far, adding the likes of Will Vaulks and Peter Kioso to their squad as they prepare for their first season in the second tier of English football in 25 years.

Cumming will become the second shot-stopping addition of the window, following on from Oxford's deal to bring in Jacob Knightbridge from West Ham United.

The Chelsea player has undertaken five separate loan spells since he turned 20. Stevenage, Gillingham, MK Dons twice and Oxford have all taken in the glovesman on a temporary basis over the past four years.

Finally, after many years working with the former Premier League champions, Cummings looks to have found a home that's going to provide him with first team football, and that home is the Kassam Stadium.

Jamie Cumming's successful 2023-24 season with Oxford United

United did well to find a capable replacement for James Beadle, who they had brought in on loan at the start of the season from Brighton & Hove Albion before his loan spell with the League One side was ended so that he could join Sheffield Wednesday.

Cumming had some big boots to fill, and he did a pretty good job of doing so.

Jamie Cumming's 23/24 League One stats Apps 20 Clean sheets 5 Goals conceded per game 1.2 Saves per game 2.4 (68%) Touches per game 45 Accurate passes in own half per game 21.3 (88%) Stats taken from Sofascore

Further exciting Oxford United transfer additions could follow Jamie Cumming

One other major link that has been made between United and a potentially available player comes from Indonesian platform Bola Sport, who have said that Oxford are interested in a loan move for Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi.

The Iraqi striker only joined the Tractor Boys in January from AFC Wimbledon for a reported £1 million, but following the club's promotion to the Premier League manager Kieran McKenna can't guarantee him game time, so a temporary departure could be on the cards.

The signings that the club made this time a year ago were a statement of intent then, with the likes of Ruben Rodrigues from newly-promoted Notts County and Greg Leigh from Ipswich Town being standouts. They were building a very strong team, and they look to be doing the same thing again.

A key for them will be hanging onto Josh Murphy. An abundance of teams across the Championship have been linked with the play-off final brace scorer.

Oxford would surely rather have him than see him playing somewhere else, but there is a question to be asked about whether he would be able to adapt to the club's new level, and maintain his good form.

One thing that is for sure is that the club's owners aren't considering this promotion as a nice achievement for the club. They're trying to take advantage of this opportunity. That much is clear from the way they are going about this summer window.