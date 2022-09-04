Oxford United set sights on Wigan Athletic defender

Oxford United are showing an early interest in Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the U’s, in this early stage outside any transfer windows, are considering the Wigan full-back when January comes around.

Pearce has seen just two minutes of Championship action so far this season and has missed out in three out of Wigan’s last four match-day squads.

The U’s currently sit 11th in the League One standings, having accumulated 10 points from their opening seven matches, winning their last two to jump up the table.

Do you love Wigan Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 What year did Antonio Valencia sign for Wigan? 2005 2006 2007 2008

Pearce played 16 times for the Latics during their promotion-winning campaign last time out, registering four assists from a left-back and left-wing-back position.

The verdict

Pearce is seemingly third choice in the eyes of Leam Richardson, with it appearing that James McClean and Joe Bennett are currently ahead of the 24-year-old at the DW Stadium as things stand.

Nixon’s report states that the U’s will be chasing a loan deal when the next window opens, if they retain this interest in the wing-back, suggesting he is still part of Richardson’s longer-term plans.

Oxford have switched between a back five and a solid back four this season, and with Pearce a player who can operate to good effect in both systems, this will only bolster his chances of succeeding at Oxford, should a move come to fruition.

It will be interesting if any further interest surfaces for Pearce as the weeks pass by, or if the defender can pave his way back into the Wigan side.