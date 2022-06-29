Oxford United set for future benefit from Burnley transfer agreement

Oxford United are set to profit from Burnley’s signing of Luke McNally in the form of a sell-on clause.

The U’s have inserted one into the agreement that took the defender to Turf Moor earlier this week.

According to Oxford Mail, the club will be due a percentage of any future sale of the Northern Irishman from the Clarets.

This has been a useful and successful negotiation position for the club in the past, having done the same with the likes of Robert Atkinson and Rob Dickie when they joined Bristol City and QPR respectively.

This means that the £1.6 million fee that Oxford have already received for McNally from Burnley might not yet be the only profit that the club earns for developing the player in League One.

McNally became the 12th player that the club has sold to be worth a seven-figure sum in a transfer fee.

The defender played 30 times in the league for Karl Robinson’s side last season, even managing four goals for the side as they earned an 8th place finish.

Their latest campaign gets underway away from home against Derby County on July 30.

The Verdict

This is a smart transfer strategy that could pay big dividends in the long-run.

It is possible that some of the players they sell with this clause inserted in the deal may never amount to expectations, or be sold for big deals at their new clubs.

But if even a fraction of players with a sell-on clause go on to bigger things and move on for a big fee elsewhere, then Oxford will have made a tidy profit for themselves.

McNally performed well for the club and it is definitely possible that he goes on to earn the club an even bigger profit in the future to go alongside the £1.6 million he was recently sold for.