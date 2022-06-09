Oxford United seal fresh agreement with 30-year-old

Oxford United have reached a fresh agreement with attacking midfielder Billy Bodin who is now set to stay at the club until 2024.

As confirmed by Oxford’s official website, Bodin has signed a new two-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

The 30-year-old’s previous contract was set to expire later this month but a breakthrough in terms of negotiations has now been reached.

Bodin follows in the footsteps of Elliott Moore and Alex Gorrin who both agreed fresh terms with the U’s earlier this week.

The attacking midfielder managed to produce some encouraging performances for Oxford last season after joining the club in the previous summer transfer window.

During the 21 appearances that he made in the third-tier, Bodin managed to find the back of the net on six occasions whilst he also provided five assists for his team-mates.

Oxford will be determined to launch a push for promotion next season after missing out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year.

Making reference to his new deal, Bodin has admitted that he has enjoyed every moment of his Oxford spell to date and can’t wait to get back into the swing of things in pre-season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Bodin said: “I saw Elliott Moore and Alex Gorrin say they felt there was unfinished business here and I feel exactly the same way.

“We pushed really hard for promotion and just fell short at the end last season, so I want to play my part in doing better this time around.

“We have such a good group here and it’s a pleasure to be part of a side that is committed to playing good football.

“I have enjoyed every moment since I first signed and can’t wait to get back for pre-season and be part of the group again.”

The Verdict

This is a good piece of business by Oxford as Bodin illustrated last season that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

As well as being directly involved in 11 goals for his side at this level, the former Northampton Town man managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in League One.

Having now secured the services of Bodin, Moore and Gorrin for the foreseeable future, Oxford can now focus on adding to their squad.

By drafting in some classy operators in the coming months, U’s manager Karl Robinson could potentially lead his side to a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.