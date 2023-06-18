With the EFL transfer window now officially open, clubs are starting to complete transfer business ahead of pre-season beginning in the next couple of weeks.

One of those is Oxford United, who have certainly made some eye-catching plays in the last week to bolster their squad for the 2023-24 season.

The U's beat a number of EFL clubs to the signing of creative and prolific Notts County attacker Ruben Rodrigues, and they also tied down former loanee Jordan Thorniley to a permanent deal following his exit from Blackpool.

Josh McEachran has also been signed to strengthen the engine room, with head coach Liam Manning clearly being backed by the club's owners to make a difference this coming season after flirting with relegation in League One in 2022-23.

They've now been linked with adding to their goalkeeping ranks for the new season as according to Alan Nixon on Patreon, the U's are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion youngster James Beadle on loan.

There's competition though for the 18-year-old's signature as Bolton Wanderers are also watching Beadle, whilst Crewe Alexandra were reported to want to take him back on loan a number of months ago, although he now looks destined for League One rather than Two.

Who is James Beadle?

Beadle was highly rated as a youth goalkeeper, playing for England at under-15's, 16's and 18's whilst plying his trade for Charlton Athletic before Brighton snapped him up in early 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

He's clearly gone from strength to strength with the Seagulls coaching him as he earned more caps for England at under-19 level after starring for Brighton's under-21's, before the club decided he was ready to head out on loan for the first time in January.

Crewe Alexandra, a club known for nurturing young talent over the years, took Beadle for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and he appeared nine times for the Railwaymen, keeping three clean sheets before his campaign was ended prematurely due to an ankle injury.

Would James Beadle be a good signing for Oxford?

Oxford's regular goalkeeper last season was the experienced Simon Eastwood, who at 33 years of age might be on the way out when it comes to being first-choice for a League One club that have aspirations of going higher.

It does make a lot of sense to bring in a younger stopper to the club, with the loan system working well for the likes of England internationals like Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone earlier in their careers.

Beadle is clearly a precocious talent and is well regarded within the national setup and following his time at Crewe, the next natural step is to play in League One, and if it's a choice between Oxford and Bolton then it could come down to location, with the U's quite obviously closer to Beadle's current base.