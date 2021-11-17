Oxford United: Remember Joe Skarz? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Oxford United won promotion back to League One, with Joe Skarz a key member of that squad.

The left-back featured in 41 games for the U’s during that memorable campaign, and he would go on to wear the yellow shirt over 100 times before leaving for Bury in the summer of 2017.

However, it’s fair to say the return to Gigg Lane didn’t work out for Skarz, who would only make six appearances in that first season before joining Halifax Town on loan.

As was well-documented at the time, Bury’s off-field issues complicated things further for all connected to the club, with Skarz eventually leaving for Kettering Town in 2019.

Yet, things wouldn’t really work out for the former Rotherham United man with Kettering either, and it wasn’t long before he secured a move to fellow non-league outfit Grantham Town.

Another move would happen a matter of months later, as Skarz linked up with Golcar United, a side that are based in West Yorkshire and play in the North West Counties League Division One North.

That may seem like a big drop for a former EFL player who is still only 32-years-old, however they are an ambitious club who have won promotions in recent years and are looking to do the same again this season, with the side currently second, funnily enough behind Bury AFC.

As well as that, it has given Skarz the chance to start coaching, as he helps out at Golcar with that side of things.

That could give an insight into what his plans are following his playing career, and those connected to Oxford will keep an eye on how their former defender does.

