Oxford United reach breakthrough in negotiations with Bristol City-linked man

Oxford United have secured a fresh agreement with defender Elliott Moore which will see him stay at the Kassam Stadium until 2025.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Moore has signed a new three-year deal with the U’s.

The defender was recently linked with a move to Bristol City.

A report from Bristol World in April suggested that the Robins were interested in making a move for Moore this summer.

However, the 25-year-old is now set to feature for Oxford in the coming seasons after the club reached a breakthrough in terms of negotiations over a new deal.

Moore will be hoping to help the U’s challenge for a place in the play-offs next season after his side missed out on a top-six finish earlier this year.

Oxford were forced to settle for an eighth place in the League One standings as they were unable to keep pace with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers in the closing stages of the term.

Making reference to his new deal, Moore has admitted that he has felt at home at Oxford since joining the club and was more than happy to extend his stay.

Speaking to the club’s website, the defender said: “I am more than happy here and have felt at home since the very first day I stepped through the door.

“We have gone so close to winning promotion over the last few years and we are determined to be up there and get the job done this time around.

“It’s good to get it sorted and now I’m looking forward to coming back for pre-season.”

The Verdict

This is a fantastic bit of business by Oxford as Moore managed to produce a host of assured displays for the club in League One last season.

In the 31 games that he participated in at this level during the previous term, Moore managed to make 1.1 tackles and 4.1 clearances per fixture whilst he also won 5.6 aerial duels per match.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.94 in the third-tier in the 2021/22 season, Moore will be extremely confident in his ability to play a key role in a push for promotion.

If Oxford are able to nail their recruitment this summer, there is no reason why they cannot make a positive start to the upcoming campaign with Moore in their side.