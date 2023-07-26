After missing out on the Championship play-offs by the narrowest of margins last season, Millwall are aiming to be in the top six mix once again in what appears to be one of the most competitive second tier seasons in recent memory.

Some big clubs have come down from the Premier League and even some of the promoted teams from League One look strong, so the Lions have had to add to their squad with some smart recruits.

Kevin Nisbet, Joe Bryan and Casper De Norre have added goals, experience and versatility to Gary Rowett's squad so far this summer and he may not be done there when it comes to signing players, with the biggest goal being to keep talisman Zian Flemming in South Bermondsey as he attracts interst from the Premier League and Europe.

One player who doesn't look to be in the plans of Rowett though this season is Tyler Burey, who scored just the once in 26 appearances last season for the Lions and was criticised at times for his on-pitch attitude by supporters.

Burey has barely featured in pre-season and he has been linked with an exit from Millwall all summer, with Oxford United - who struggled in League One last season but have made some ambitious moves in the transfer market - making a major play for his services.

What happened earlier in the summer between Tyler Burey and Oxford United?

In mid-June just after the transfer window opened, it was reported by Alan Nixon that Oxford were close to signing Burey on a permanent basis with Millwall happy to cash in on the attacker - despite only signing a new long-term contract last summer.

A deal based heavily on add-ons and appearances was thought to be agreed between both clubs, but it was then reported a week later by The Sun on Sunday (June 25, page 61) that the 22-year-old wasn't exactly keen on dropping into League One to carry on his career.

Since then, Burey hasn't really been featuring for Millwall in their pre-season friendlies which could end up making him change his mind on a potential move away from The Den.

What is the latest on Oxford United's interest in Tyler Burey?

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Oxford's interest in trying to sign Burey has not died down just yet.

He claims that the U's still want to sign Burey but now they are chasing a loan deal as opposed to the permanent move they made a month ago for his services.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning is said to have identified Burey as a major addition this summer.

Liam Manning has already added two players in attacking areas this summer in the form of Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris, but he clearly wants more in the wide areas, which is where Burey is most effecient.

It now remains to be seen if Oxford can strike a deal with Millwall to take him on loan and if Burey himself wants to make the move, but with little chance of game-time under Rowett this coming season it may be wise to take the opportunity from a club who has pursued him very hard all summer.