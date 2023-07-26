Highlights Oxford United are making ambitious acquisitions in the summer transfer window to improve their standings in League One.

They are currently in pole position to sign Stanley Mills from Everton on a season-long loan, ahead of competition from other EFL clubs.

Mills, who has impressed at youth level, brings athleticism, goal threat, and technical expertise that could help Oxford stand out in the upcoming season.

Oxford United have pulled no punches in the summer transfer window thus far in a bid to revitalise from last term's lowly fortunes and instate themselves once again at the top end of the League One table.

It has been hard to not take notice of the O's as of recent, who have sent out something of a message to the rest of the division with the ambitious acquisitions of Ruben Rodrigues, Mark Harris and Josh McEachran in particular, while the arrivals of Jordan Thornhiley and Premier League loan duo James Beadle and Fin Stevens from Brighton and Brentford respectively all represent positive and progressive business, too.

However, Liam Manning's shopping surge is far from over ahead of his side's season opener away to Cambridge United, and he appears to be remaining in the top-flight aisle to bolster the squad even further, with Team Talk revealing that they are in pole position to land Everton's Stanley Mills on a season-long loan.

The report does disclose that Oxford have faced competition from "a number of EFL clubs", however, they are best-placed to secure his signature as the new season nears.

Who is Oxford United transfer target Stanley Mills?

Being the son of former England defender-turned-pundit Danny Mills, the winger's name carries a lot of weight, although his dazzling displays up at Merseyside within age-group level have ensured that the spotlight has instead fixated towards his talent and potential instead.

After joining Everton from Leeds aged 14 in 2018, Mills has progressed through the youth ranks with a degree of excitement, which he truly justified by scoring 10 times from just 15 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

And he was duly rewarded for his performances by featuring on the bench for Everton on six occasions in the 2022/23 campaign as Sean Dyche's side narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship, while he also made two first-team appearances in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town and Bournemouth.

Would Everton's Stanley Mills be a good loan signing for Oxford United?

While recruiting fledgling footballers who have constructed their credentials from age-group football yields a doubtless risk, it also provides the scope for potential reward, and Mills has certainly justified a punt.

Now 19, he has clearly outgrown youth level and the fact that Everton, Oxford and various Football League outfits all subscribe to that viewpoint proves that he has earned the opportunity to test himself within the rigors of the senior game.

Albeit in part, Mills has already done just that by turning out and impressing in the EFL Trophy for the Toffees' under-21 side last term in which he scored three times from four matches, having locked horns with Harrogate, Hartlepool, Mansfield and Lincoln.

Positionally flexible and capable of playing out wide as well as in central midfield, Mills combines remarkable athleticism with a serious goal threat and technical expertise, and it is no surprise to see him on the radar of a progressive League One club like Oxford this summer.

And though they do already have a wide list of options on the flanks such as Billy Bodin, Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy and Marcus Browne, there is every chance that, should Mills sign on the dotted line, he could easily outshine those players and have a big impact for Oxford next term.