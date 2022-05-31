Oxford United player set to sign fresh contract agreement following Sunderland transfer interest

Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin is set to remain at the U’s for the 2022-23 season, with an agreement in place to extend his contract by a year, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old was set to head into the summer transfer window as a free agent, with his existing deal at at the Kassam Stadium set to expire.

A U’s player since 2019 when he arrived from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, Gorrin played 66 league games in his first two seasons at Oxford, but his most recent campaign was cut short in November at just 13 league outings due to a serious knee injury.

Despite that setback, Oxford offered the Spaniard a new deal recently to fend off interest from other EFL clubs, with Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion said to be keen.

They were joined by Sunderland, the club that Gorrin spent time with in his earlier career in their development squad, with the Black Cats said to have made contact in regards to his potential return earlier in May.

However, Gorrin is set to stick by Karl Robinson and Oxford as they look to push for the top six of League One once again next season.

The Verdict

This is good news for Oxford, who would not have wanted to lose the experience of Gorrin despite last year’s serious knee injury.

The Spaniard is the man that makes things tick over in midfield, breaking up play and distributing the ball and his defensive attributes allow the likes of Cameron Brannagan to go forward in search of goals.

He could have easily been tempted by a return to Sunderland, especially considering they have now gone up a league into the Championship.

Gorrin though will spend at least one more season at the Kassam Stadium, where he will no doubt be looking to make up for lost time that he’s spent on the sidelines.