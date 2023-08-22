Highlights Brighton are interested in signing Oxford United defender Stephan Negru.

The 21-year-old has impressed in what has been a strong start to the League One campaign for Liam Manning's side.

Negru could be targeted by the Seagulls as an alternative option to Derby's Eiran Cashin, who they have already had bids rejected for this summer.

Premier League side Brighton are interested in a move for Oxford United defender Stephan Negru.

That's according to a report from The Irish Mirror, who say that the 21-year-old could be targeted as an alternative to Derby County's Eiran Cashin.

Brighton frustrated in Cashin pursuit

Having come through the youth ranks at Derby, Cashin has emerged as a key player for the Rams in recent seasons, something that appears to have caught the attention of those further up the football pyramid.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Brighton had seen three bids for the signing of Cashin rejected by Derby, with the League One club apparently demanding at least £3million for his services.

As a result, it seems as though Brighton may now have turned their attention to another potential target, in the form of Negru.

Who is Stephan Negru?

Negru joined Oxford back at the start of the current calendar year, joining from Shelbourne FC in his native Ireland.

The defender had made just a handful of first-team appearances for the Irish club before moving to the Kassam Stadium, but is now starting to make a name for himself in Liam Manning's Oxford side.

In total, Negru has made six appearances in all competitions for the U's. That includes starts in the three wins from four league games the club have played at the start of this season, helping them to fourth place in the early League One standings.

Now it seems as though that impressive form from the 21-year-old - who is also elgible to represent Moldova through his parents - is starting to attract attention from further up the football pyramid.

What is the situation with Brighton's interest in Negru?

According to this latest update, Brighton are now monitoring the early season form of Negru at Oxford.

It is thought that the Premier League side have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old, with early feedback on his performances said to have been positive.

As a result, it has now been suggested that the Seagulls will make a move for Negru, if they fail with their attempts to secure the services of Cashin from Derby before the window closes at the end of this month.

The Rams are said to be reluctant to lose Cashin, having already seen midfielder Jason Knight depart for Bristol City in the current transfer window.

At the time of his move to Oxford, it was reported that Negru had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One side, with the option of a further 12 months.

That effectively secures his future at The Kassam Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season, meaning the U's would be in a strong position to negotiate any bid Brighton might make for the defender.

Given Brighton's reputation for unearthing hidden gems from various parts of the football world in recent years, it is no small compliment for Negru to be linked with a potential move to the AMEX Stadium.