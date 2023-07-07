After three successive finishes in the top half of League One - two of those being in the play-off places - Oxford United suffered the disappointment last season of being in a relegation battle.

The U's never ended up dropping into the bottom four apart from the first match of the season, but they were sucked into a dogfight which they eventually climbed out of thanks to two wins in their final three matches of the 2022-23 campaign.

Karl Robinson's near five-year tenure as manager at the Kassam Stadium was ended back in February, and he was replaced by another former MK Dons head coach in the form of Liam Manning, who sought to rectify the issues on the pitch.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning is said to have identified Burey as a major addition this summer.

They didn't happen immediately but he got the results required to keep the U's in League One, and several eye-catching signings have been made already in the form of Ruben Rodrigues, Josh McEachran, James Beadle, Fin Stevens and Jordan Thorniley to make sure the squad is strong as possible for 2023-24.

One of the highlights of last season for Oxford was the emergence of teenage winger Tyler Goodrham, who made his debut for the club back in 2019 but after spending time out on loan at Hayes & Yeading United and Slough Town in 2021-22, he was finally handed his league bow by Robinson last August.

Goodrham netted the winner that day in the final minutes against Cambridge United, and over the course of the campaign he played 44 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and notching two assists as well.

The 19-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed either as according to The Guardian's Will Unwin, Championship clubs are keeping tabs on Goodrham with the potential for a transfer move to be made in the summer window.

What is Tyler Goodrham's current Oxford United situation?

Following his emergence into the Oxford first-team last season, the U's quickly tied down the wing wizard to a new deal in October 2022.

Goodrham's deal was extended until at least June 2024, with a triggerable option for Oxford to further extend his contract for another 12 months, making sure they have security over one of their top assets.

The teenager didn't immediately get a chance under Manning after he replaced Robinson in the dugout, remaining on the bench for his first few matches in charge, but he was brought off the bench against Bolton Wanderers in April and featured heavily for the final five matches of the campaign thereafter.

Goodrham scored twice and assisted once in the final three league matches of Oxford's campaign, and that included a stunning strike against Forest Green Rovers.

What has Liam Manning said about Tyler Goodrham?

Ahead of Oxford's pre-season fixtures getting underway last week, Manning heaped praise on Goodrham for the way he has returned to training with something to prove.

“Centrally, we’ve got experience and games, and physicality and quality as well," Manning said.

“At the top end of that, I look at some of the wide players, and Tyler Goodrham has come back in terrific condition.

“He looks sharp and lively, and obviously finished the season on a high so we’ll be pushing him and he needs to push himself to build on how he finished the season because he had a positive end."