Oxford United on course to beat Sheffield Wednesday to transfer target

Oxford United look set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the loan signing of Kyle Joseph from Swansea City, according to a report from Football Insider.

Joseph is a decent young attacker but it looks as though he would face a year of playing a bit-part under Russell Martin at Swansea if he stayed there past the end of the summer.

Indeed, the Swans are reportedly happy to let him out on loan and, according to Football Insider, it is Oxford United that is going to be his destination.

They write that a medical is scheduled in this evening for the attacker and that, all being well, he should join the Yellows on a loan deal.

They also report that Oxford have beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign him, with both sides having promotion aspirations this year in Sky Bet League One.

The Verdict

It makes sense for Joseph to move somewhere that he is going to be playing regularly, and it would appear that Oxford have given him those assurances.

The medical should all go smoothly and then after that he will be an Oxford player for at least the time being, with Yellows fans obviously hoping he’ll help them in their promotion aims.