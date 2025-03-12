A change in system for Oxford United earned them a valuable point at Norwich City and gives Gary Rowett another tactical option in tougher games.

Mark Harris scored Oxford's only goal in a 1-1 draw away to the Canaries on Friday night, in a game dominated by the home side.

Oxford managed a mere 22.8% possession (BBC Sport) with just three attempts at goal the entire evening. The home side controlled large parts of the game, with 12 corners and 15 shots.

As the final whistle blew, the only stat worth any value was one goal apiece. Rowett's game plan seemingly worked to near perfection.

Oxford United started with a back five for the first time v Norwich City

United aren't unfamiliar with playing a back five or back three depending on attacking intent. It's happened several times mid-game, used as a way of consolidating the points the U's have at that moment.

But this was the first time under Rowett that the side were set up in this system from the start. It seemed clear how United were going to try and steal a result.

Their backline has been somewhat of a bright spark for the U's this season, despite finding themselves in a relegation battle while Jamie Cumming, signed on a permanent deal from Chelsea after a loan spell last season, has made some fantastic saves to keep United in games.

Skipper Elliot Moore and Ciaran Brown have been immense at the back, making the step up to the Championship look easy. Michał Helik has looked assured and strong at the back since joining in January, and Ben Nelson looked like a star in the making on loan from Leicester before a serious injury in November.

If you add in the ever-present Sam Long, you've got five defenders who could all start in a back three for United and not decrease the quality of the side.

The quality and options Rowett has in defense allowed him to switch to a back five and look fairly comfortable for large spells on Friday night. Despite the number of attempts Norwich had, only six were on target.

Norwich's goal came early in the game and exposed the one weakness in United's lineup. Przemysław Płacheta, used to playing on the right wing, played in the left wing-back position and despite having played there previously, clearly lacked some positional sense.

This was exposed when the ball was played inside his line, cutting open the Oxford defense, before squaring the ball to Josh Sargent. With the benefit of hindsight, you might say that a more comfortable wing-back wouldn't allow that ball to be played inside his line.

It was the one weakness in the side, but it was one of only a few chances created by the Canaries all evening.

Norwich City vs Oxford United, via Fotmob Norwich Oxford Possession 77 23 xG 1.69 0.40 Shots 15 3 Big chances 2 2

Gary Rowett will alternate formations based on opposition

With Hull City welcoming the U's to the MKM Stadium on Wednesday, it is a chance for both teams to pick up three massive points and stretch the gap between themselves and the bottom three.

United's final ten games are not easy. The U's are still yet to play three of the current top four, as well as the likes of Watford and Middlesbrough. United have two games left against teams currently below them, Hull City and Cardiff City.

With that in mind, Wednesday's game is a vital fixture in their season. We can expect Rowett to play a more front-foot team, which would suggest reverting to their 4-2-3-1 system.

Both Tyler Goodrham and Siriki Dembélé were unused substitutes last time out, so they will be feeling fresh and fit to start either out wide or in a central attacking role.

With tougher games to come against much better sides, it is likely we will see a lot more of United in a back five, but fans will be hoping it isn't an admission of turning up for games hoping to snatch a point.

There has been a growing sense within the fanbase that Rowett has been setting United up in away games without any real aim to take three points, even against teams in and around them.

It will be interesting to see how ambitious Rowett is when they meet Hull on Wednesday. A back five could be key to Oxford's survival but there may be a case for more ambition against the Tigers.