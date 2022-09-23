Oxford United manager on Rotherham United’s radar

Karl Robinson has been linked with the current managerial vacancy at Rotherham United.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, the Oxford United boss could be a potential candidate to take over the Millers.

Rotherham are searching for a new manager following the departure of Paul Warne earlier this week.

The 49-year old departed after six years in charge of the club.

He has taken charge of the Derby County first team squad, effectively becoming the permanent replacement for Wayne Rooney who left Pride Park during the summer.

Robinson has been with Oxford since 2018, where he has twice led the team to a play-off place.

It has been a difficult start to this season for the U’s, with the side currently 19th in the League One table.

Robinson’s men have 10 points from nine games, but are also only four points adrift of the play-off places in the early stages of this season.

It remains to be seen whether the 42-year old would be keen on making the switch to the Championship side.

Rotherham are currently 8th in the second division standings.

The Verdict

Robinson has done well with United, keeping them a competitive side in the third tier over the years.

Taking the step up to the Championship would be a big task, but one that he should feel ready for.

Oxford came within one game of achieving promotion themselves during Robinson’s tenure, so it has seemed only a matter of time before he does get to work at this level.

However, Rotherham have plenty of options to choose from so perhaps the team’s early season form may work against him in this case.