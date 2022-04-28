Oxford United man on the radar as Sheffield United, QPR and Preston North End chasing deal

Oxford United have already had to ward off plenty of interest in Cameron Brannagan so far in his career but they may find it hard to keep him this summer, with plenty of Championship sides chasing his signature.

As per a report from The Sun, those clubs are Sheffield United, QPR, Blackpool, Preston and Stoke. All five can offer the player the prospect of playing second tier football next season, something that the U’s won’t.

Having been in contention for the play-offs for the vast majority of the campaign, the club have tailed off and now won’t be able to bag a spot in the top six before the season is done.

They’re currently in eighth but have won only two of their last five in the third tier. That’s led to a five point gap being opened between themselves and Plymouth – and with just one game left, that distance will not be closed with a win.

However, a bright spark from the season has been the form of Cameron Brannagan again. The 25-year-old has been with Oxford for five seasons now but shows no signs of slowing down in his progress and development and has become a key part of their squad. With 40 league outings, 14 goals and three assists, it’s been easily his most productive campaign for the U’s yet.

He’s played more than ever and he’s produced more than ever too – and now he’s catching the eye of even more clubs.

Because of his squad status, selling him would be a huge blow – but they’ve become accustomed to bids from higher up the football pyramid. Blackpool have been admirers for a while and made a last minute bid to sign him in the winter transfer window.

A deal never happened and he spent the rest of the season with Oxford – but it now looks as though the interest could be ramped up again this summer and they may find it even harder to deny the player a move further up to the Championship.

The Verdict

Cameron Brannagan has proven to be a solid and reliable midfielder for Oxford and it comes as a surprise to nobody that there is now a multitude of teams in the Championship that want him.

Oxford have benefitted from his vision, workrate and passing ability in League One for a while now and he’s slowly established himself as one of the best in his position in the entire division. With the U’s firmly rooted in the third tier again next season, you wouldn’t begrudge him finally making the leap up with another club.

A move to Preston doesn’t make much sense considering their wealth of options in the centre of the field right now (that is unless a few are going to be moved on). Sheffield United would be a fantastic move but if the club end up promoted, other options may present themselves over Brannagan.

That leaves QPR, Stoke and Blackpool – and it could largely depend on whether the Hoops and Potters part ways with their managers and where they look like heading in the future as to which team the midfielder decides to join, if offers are made.