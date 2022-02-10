Oxford United man makes claim over transfer

New Oxford United signing Sam Baldock has admitted to Banbury Cake that there was always a chance that he would sign for the club one day.

The veteran striker has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season with the Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls after joining on a free transfer following his release from Derby County.

Baldock’s brother George previously played for the U’s prior to making his move to Sheffield United and is said to have kept Sam informed of the club’s progress over the years, with the siblings having previously watched the team regularly when they were growing up.

Now the striker has revealed that he was always likely to join the club one day after having such close links with them over the years:

“It’s never really stopped (the link with the club), because George was here as well and I came to a few of George’s games.”

Baldock boasts a proven record at Football League level and will no doubt be looking to hit the ground running at the Kassam Stadium after signing for the ambitious third tier club.

The striker scored two goals in 14 appearances for Derby prior to leaving Pride Park.

The Verdict

This is a clever signing for Oxford to make as they have brought in a player that is at a stage of his career where he doesn’t mind not being a regualr starter.

He made a small impact during his time at Derby and certainly has good leadership qualities that will benefit the squad as a whole at the Kassam Stadium.

There is no doubt he will get goals in this team and he will also provide great back up for the likes of Matty Taylor.

It is an addition which could really pay dividends for the U’s this season.