Oxford United winger Tyler Goodrham has become a fan favourite at the Kassam Stadium - and not just because he's an academy graduate.

The 21-year-old has been able to establish himself as one of the U's most vital players, with the key man raising his game last season.

He popped up on numerous occasions during the promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign, registering a brace against Charlton Athletic during the early stages of the season and proving to be an asset throughout the season.

Tyler Goodrham's 2023/24 campaign (All competitions) Appearances 51 Goals 10 Assists 5

The goals and assists may have dried up a little during the latter stages of 2023/24, but he still played his part in guiding Oxford to the Championship, an exceptional achievement for the club considering they weren't favourites to win the play-offs.

But a tactical masterclass from Des Buckingham allowed the U's to win against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley - and Goodrham enjoyed a glorious day - celebrating an enormous achievement for his club.

Leeds United and Sunderland keen on Tyler Goodrham

He has continued to impress this term - and four English second-tier teams are now believed to be keen on the wide player.

Leeds United and Sunderland, both of whom are in the promotion mix, are interested in a move for Goodrham, according to Football Insider.

With Jack Clarke leaving the Stadium of Light in the summer, the Oxford man could potentially be a great long-term replacement to have, along with Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson.

Regis Le Bris needs players who have the potential to make the step up to the Premier League at some point - and Goodrham could potentially do that considering he's only 21 and doing well in the second tier.

Leeds also need players who can play in both the top and second tiers of English football - and the added firepower that Goodrham could bring may help Daniel Farke's side if he joins.

Goodrham can play centrally and out wide, which could give Farke the opportunity to play him in both positions.

Coventry City and Swansea City are the two other teams believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Goodrham actually scored against Coventry in the FA Cup last season and the Sky Blues reportedly took an interest in him in the past, so it's no surprise to see them revive their interest.

Frank Lampard's side may already have a decent attack, but Goodrham could be a great squad addition.

Tyler Goodrham interest is no surprise amid Oxford United success

Goodrham has been brilliant again this season, making the step up to the second tier without any issues whatsoever.

The 21-year-old has looked a threat since the opening day of the campaign against Norwich City - and he has made some valuable contributions in recent months.

Scoring wonderful long-range strikes against Preston North End and Millwall to help his team win extra points, he was also very important at Kenilworth Road away at Luton Town.

His curling strike halved the deficit - and he probably should have won a penalty in Bedfordshire at 2-2.

He may have been sent off against Exeter City earlier this month, but that hasn't tainted what has been a brilliant 2024/25 season for him.

With Siriki Dembele coming off injury on Saturday, Goodrham could become particularly important when he returns from his suspension on Saturday, depending on the severity of the ex-Birmingham City man's injury.

Playing both centrally and out wide this season, Goodrham has been particularly impressive from the wide areas at times, causing second-tier full-backs all sorts of problems.

Performing so well at just 21, and with the potential he has, it's no surprise that he has attracted interest from teams higher up the division.

It may serve him well to stay put at the Kassam Stadium for now, but he's a player who has a serious amount of potential, and he has the potential to go on and achieve great things in the future with his shooting ability, energy, trickery and versatility.