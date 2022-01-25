Oxford United keen to strike ambitious transfer agreement with Newcastle

League One outfit Oxford United are planning on an ambitious loan swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff before the end of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

They face a battle with other EFL outfits for the 21-year-old though, who is back with the Magpies after spending the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Longstaff played just five times in Scotland’s top flight for the Dons, prompting Newcastle to recall the youngster and prepare him for a fresh move away from St. James’ Park.

Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town were all interested in the summer before Longstaff headed for Pittodrie, but due to his lack of game-time north of the border the midfielder may have to settle for a switch to League One.

Karl Robinson is looking to add to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline and has already been in talks to bring ex-England international Jermain Defoe to the club, whilst rumours have persisted linking midfielders Cameron Brannagan and Mark Sykes with Championship moves this month.

The Verdict

Longstaff would be quite a coup for Oxford if they could get his addition over the line.

Despite not featuring much for Aberdeen earlier this season, there is still clearly quite a talent in there and he was certainly an exciting prospect when he burst onto the scene in the 2019-20 campaign.

At 21 years of age, Longstaff has a lot of time to develop – he just needs to play for someone who will start him week in, week out and give him the time to perfect his craft.

Whilst he probably wouldn’t have expected to potentially drop into the third tier of English football, Longstaff needs to take the next chance he gets with both hands to kickstart his career again and Oxford could help him with that.