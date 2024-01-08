They say you should never fall in love with a loan player, and Oxford United supporters will now be hurt as James Beadle has officially been recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The U's landed the teenage goalkeeper from the Seagulls over the summer after he gained his first experience of professional football in the second half of 2022-23, which he spent with Crewe Alexandra of League Two.

Beadle played nine times for the Railwaymen last season, keeping three clean sheets, and that was the catalyst to see him move to the Kassam Stadium over the summer.

The 19-year-old has kept seven League One clean sheets for the U's, and his form saw interest come from Championship clubs - Brighton want to see their player perform at the highest level possible and it is Sheffield Wednesday that have now landed Beadle for the second half of the campaign.

Des Buckingham is now left without his first-choice goalkeeper, but it looks as though a plan is in place to land a stopper with considerable League One experience.

Oxford make move for Chelsea goalkeeper Cumming

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Oxford want to replace Beadle with outcasted Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, who is likely set to leave Stamford Bridge regardless by next summer.

The 24-year-old has been on the books of the Blues since the age of eight, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for them and has had to find game-time out on loan at other clubs.

Cumming spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan in League Two with Stevenage, and his performances led to him moving up the EFL ladder to Gillingham of League One for 2021-22 - although he was recalled halfway through that season to join MK Dons instead, where he thrived in Liam Manning's playing out from the back system.

Returning to the Dons for a full season in 2022-23, Cumming won their Player of the Year award and was one of the only players to come out with any credit as they were relegated to League Two, but since the start of this season he has been on the sidelines doing nothing at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Cumming's MK Dons League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 46 Clean Sheets 11 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.4 Saves Per Game 2.9 Saves Made 134 Touches Per Game 44.2 Pass Accuracy 66% Clearances Per Game 0.7 Stats Provided By Sofascore

That could be about to change though, with Oxford keen to strike a loan agreement for the out of favour goalkeeper, who is likely going to depart for good in the summer when his contract expires.

Cumming as good a 'keeper as Oxford will get to replace Beadle

With two seasons worth of experience as a League One goalkeeper, Cumming is a very good stopper for the third tier of English football, and whilst not as young and promising as Beadle, he represents proven quality.

It is sad for Oxford to see Beadle depart, but he deserves a chance to make the step up to a very big club, and even though the agreement was a season-long one, Brighton of course reserve the right to send the teenager where they want.

Oxford and head coach Des Buckingham cannot be hung up on Beadle's exit for too long though, and if they're able to secure Cumming quickly, then it will ease the pain somewhat.