Not many would have expected Oxford United to be in a relegation battle in League One in the 2022-23 season after four successive top half finishes, but they really struggled for most of the campaign and it led to long-serving Karl Robinson's departure from the dugout.

Robinson was replaced by Liam Manning after five years in the job, and the former MK Dons head coach finally looked to be getting something out of his squad with just two losses from their last nine league matches.

Clearly a better finish than 19th this season is needed though for the U's having pushed for the play-offs in recent years, and you'd expect Manning to be backed with what he needs.

One thing that Oxford have been good at over the years is bringing in talents on loan and them being a success, and according to Sunday Mirror editor Darren Witcoop, United are keen on Wolves' 21-year-old forward Theo Corbeanu on a season-long deal.

Who is Theo Corbeanu?

Born in Canada, Corbeanu spent time at Toronto FC's academy before signing for Wolves in 2018 after being turned down by Leicester City.

He made his Wolves debut before ever going out on loan, appearing off the bench in May 2021 when the Midlands club lost to Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture.

Needing more experience though, Corbeanu joined Sheffield Wednesday of League One in August 2021 but he did not start as often in his 18 appearances for the Owls as expected, and he was subsequently recalled and sent back out to MK Dons - then managed by Manning.

Corbeanu played 17 times for the Dons and scored just once, but he still earned himself a move up the ranks to Championship outfit Blackpool at the start of the 2022-23 season, although Wolves once again recalled him in January after three goals in 17 outings after he picked up an injury.

Spending the final few months of the season in the German second tier with Arminia Bielefeld, Corbeanu failed to score in 12 matches played but will get the chance to head elsewhere before the 2023-24 season begins.

Would Theo Corbeanu be a good signing for Oxford?

You could argue that Corbeanu has flattered to deceive somewhat wherever he has been, but there's clearly still talent and potential there.

The youngster, who has already amassed seven caps for the Canada national team, is like any winger in the early stages of his career - inconsistent but exciting at times.

Manning does have wingers at his disposal such as Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Billy Bodin, but Murphy and Wildschut both disappointed with just one goal from a combined 46 appearances in League One this past season.

A reshuffling of his options is therefore needed, and Corbeanu could inject some pace and direct attacking nous into his starting 11 for next season whilst also making the squad younger.