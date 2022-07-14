Oxford United keen on signing 24-year-old released by Coventry City

After six seasons with Coventry City, Jodi Jones was released by the Sky Blues this summer.

The winger has suffered with injuries throughout his career and as a result, he hasn’t played regular football for the Sky Blues since the 2017/18 season when the club were in League Two, making 17 league appearances since their promotion that season.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he was let go from the club this summer. However, at just 24-years-old, the player is keen to progress with his career.

Since his release, Jones has been training with Oxford United and played 30 minutes of their pre-season friendly this week.

His future is uncertain currently but the Us assistant manager Craig Short is keen to see him stick around as he told the Oxford Mail: “I’d love him to join the club and he looks as though he’s quite happy here, so hopefully that will get done.

“I know his history, he’s had his injury problems, but he looks really hungry.

“He’s making up for lost time, he just needs to get his fitness back and he’s getting there.”

There are bound to be concerns over his fitness but Short feels he has coped well so far as he said: “He came to Spain [with Oxford for training camp] and I was really impressed with him.

“It was a really gruelling week and one of the hardest pre-seasons I’ve ever witnessed.

“He coped really well, considering the injuries he’s had and he didn’t fall short at all.

“It doesn’t matter how much running you do in pre-season, when you come to the games you feel it and he looked very sharp.

“He was tracking back defensively and looks a real threat in the final third.”

The Verdict:

Jodi Jones has had a tough time throughout his career so far suffering with injuries and being unable to get a lot of football under his belt.

However, at only 24-years-old, it doesn’t mean his career is over yet and he will be hopeful that he can still revive himself.

That being said, a step down to somewhere like Oxford could do him some good just to get his fitness up even if he still has ambitions to play higher up.

It’s clear the staff are happy with how he’s doing at the club and it seems he is pleased to be there too so this could be a good move for both parties especially if Jones can stay injury free this season.